Walton's middle school football program will have more than 70 athletes participating for its sixth-grade teams this upcoming season.
Compared to past years, with roughly 20 to 30 members per team, sixth-grade coach Ed Printz said the spike in participation may be due to Georgia’s national championship last season.
“It seems like a lot of kids -- first-year players -- saw the excitement in the people in the community (who) cheer for Georgia,” Printz said. “They’re going to show up and play football for the first time, and sixth grade is the perfect grade to do it.”
Football players are recognized throughout the community, in turn connecting the program to future potential athletes. Camps are offered with Walton varsity coach Daniel Brunner throughout the summer, offering players a chance to take part in football outside of the season.
“When every player joins, they get a sign that says, ‘A Walton Football Player Lives Here,’” Printz said. “That piques their interest. They log into our website and they see coach Brunner’s summer football camps. They come out for camp, and then they eventually decide to sign up and play football.”
With children starting football at an earlier age, Walton can capitalize on having more experienced players move through its middle and high school programs.
“(When) more kids join the program early, (it) will eventually matriculate to the varsity program,” Printz said. “We’re going to be strong for the next six or seven years, at least. We measure our season on how many kids come back the following year. That tells us our level of success, not necessarily wins and losses.”
Because of the increase in players for the upcoming season, the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association has approved for Walton to have two teams in its sixth-grade league.
“This way, kids are going to get more playing time, and I think that eventually is going to turn into them coming back and playing again next year,” Printz said.
