Game: Walton (6-5) at Colquitt County (8-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Colquitt County 28, Walton 21 (Nov. 17, 2017)
All-time series: Colquitt County leads 1-0
Prediction: Colquitt County 35, Walton 18
Consistency on the field continues to be important to Walton.
The Raiders prefer not to be consistent in regards of losing another second round playoff game.
Daniel Brunner has led Walton to playoff victories in all four years he has been the head coach. Now the Raiders are ready to take at least one step further.
However, Walton expects to have its hands full when it will have to travel four hours south to Moultrie to face the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA and the No. 9 team in the nation in Colquitt County.
Seven of Colquitt’s eight wins this season have been by decisive margins, with its victories being an average of 34 points. Its latest win was a 49-3 drubbing over Brookwood in the first round last week. That score was close to its season averages of 45 points a game while allowing only nine.
The toughest win for the Packers was a 24-10 win over Valdosta headed by former Colquitt County coach Rush Propst.
“The speed of that team is absolutely ridiculous,” Brunner said.
Quarterback Xavier Williams leads the Packers with 1,085 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and 424 yards rushing with another five scores.
Walton had to overcome some early adversity of losing three straight games after leading in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders finished business for the most part once Region 3AAAAAAA play began. Clutch wins over Hillgrove, North Paulding and Harrison secured the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
The Raiders put forth their best performance last week in a 49-9 win over McEachern last week. The Raiders just want to make sure that their superb play carries over to this week.
“We have a great group and just have to keep trusting the process,” Brunner said. “We played our best football last Friday night. We have a great group of fighters and we will do everything we can for the boys to be 1-0 this week.”
With running back Braylen Stokes injured, Kenny Djaha has stepped up for the Raiders. He rushed for 127 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown of 27 yards to give Walton a 35-3 lead at the half.
Quarterback Zak Rozsman can also get it done on the ground with three rushing touchdowns last week. He also threw for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“It was a great team effort and selfish football,” Brunner said. “We have to continue to keep believing. Hopefully we can keep the season rolling for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.