SNELLVILLE – Momentum shifts can change a game on a dime.
Walton scored 20 unanswered points over the last few minutes of the second quarter and the Raiders went on to win 34-20 over Brookwood on Friday.
The Broncos (1-1) led the Raiders 14-7 with just over five minutes left in the first half before the Raiders scored three touchdowns in less than four minutes with two of the scores set up by an onside kick recovery, and a fumble recovery on defense.
Before Brookwood could blink, the Broncos found themselves trailing 27-14 and could not dig themselves out of that hole in the second half.
“(The momentum shift) was everything for (Walton),” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. “We were fighting our butt off and felt like we had the game a little bit in control and then that happened. They were opportunistic and scored. We fumbled and they scored.
And all of a sudden, what was a game we felt like we had control of, they pull away and gain a lot of momentum. That was huge.”
Brookwood couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. Senior Noah Holton intercepted Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski on the fifth play of the game, setting up a short field for Dylan Lonergan and the Broncos offense.
On fourth-and-9, Lonergan converted on an 11-yard completion to senior receiver Miles Massengill, before calling his own number and running 17 yards down the left sideline for the game's opening score.
Hecklinski and the Raiders responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a 21-yard throw to Cameran Loyd, but the Broncos offense went on the move again.
This time, Lonergan and the Broncos went on a methodical 14-play, 58-yard drive that resulted in another touchdown run from Lonergan, this time from 1 yard out. But after Walton marched down the field and tied the game up at 14-14 5 minutes later, their next pooch kickoff turned to gold as they recovered the short kickoff at the Brookwood 37 and scored one play into their next offensive drive.
Hecklinski threw deep to senior Ayden Jackson, who made an adjustment in the end zone and hauled in the pass to give the Raiders their first lead of the game, 20-14.
The Broncos looked to make it three touchdowns in as many drives when they stepped back out onto the field and set up shop at the Raider 45 after a personal foul on the kickoff, but fumbled the ball right back to the Raiders on the first play.
Walton made Brookwood pay once again for their mistake, this time on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hecklinski to Loyd with 1:06 left in the half.
Hecklinkski finished the first half 11 of 17 for 185 yards and threw three TDs to give Walton a 13-point lead at halftime.
Brookwood fought back on its first possession to open the second half and got as close as the Walton 26 before going backward on back-to-back penalties. Facing a third-and-22 from the Walton 38, a 20-yard completion from Lonergan to senior Bryce Dopson set up a fourth-and-2 from the Walton 19.
The Broncos elected to attempt a field goal rather than go for it and the decision proved to be costly as Danny Elrod missed the 36-yard attempt that would have trimmed Walton’s lead to 10 points.
In the fourth quarter, with the Broncos in desperate need of a big play, they got the opposite. Senior running back Jumal Prothro muffed a punt return attempt and Walton recovered at the Brookwood 19.
The Raiders scored after five consecutive rushes from Makari Bodiford, and extended their lead to 34-14 with 7 minutes left.
With Brookwood’s chances of pulling off a comeback all but gone, they went down swinging. They responded with a touchdown drive that saw Lonergan score his third rushing touchdown of the game with just under four minutes left to trip the lead to 34-20.
A failed onside kick by the Broncos allowed the Raiders to run out the final 3:54 and secure the victory.
