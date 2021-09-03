1. Walton Raiders................................................................
The Raiders rolled over east Cobb rival Pope last week and sit 2-0 with three non-region games — at Brookwood, home against West Forsyth and Roswell — on the horizon. Walton will need a third straight good defensive performance along with good games from Sutton Smith and Zak Rozsman to come home with a 3-0 record.
2. North Cobb Warriors.......................................................
After losing the first-half lead against Buford, some may have questioned whether the Warriors had too much talent and not enough chemistry to be a state championship contender. North Cobb answered its doubters in a big way behind five rushing touchdowns from Malachi Singleton in its 40-21 victory over Milton. Now, the Warriors get a well-earned bye week.
3. McEachern Indians.........................................................
Yes, the Indians lost last week to Grayson, but there were plenty of things that could be considered positives. For starters, McEachern held the Rams to only 21 points — a 34-point improvement from a year ago — and the offense did not turn the ball over. That offers a good indicator of what might happen when the Indians head to Northcutt Stadium for their annual matchup against Marietta.
4. Harrison Hoyas................................................................
The Hoyas’ early-season revenge tour continues. After beating Allatoona and North Forsyth — games Harrison lost last season — it will now head to Hughes, a top-10 team in Class AAAAAA. So far, the Hoyas’ defense has been stellar, allowing only 11.5 points per game, while the offense can boast the county’s leading passer in Jake Walling.
5. Marietta Blue Devils........................................................
The Blue Devils return to the field after an early bye week following a season-opening loss to Colquitt County. It was a game Marietta really could have, and likely should have, won. This past couple of weeks, coach Richard Morgan and his staff probably put in some extra time with special teams trying to find a reliable kicker and punter.
6. Pebblebrook Falcons.....................................................
After decidedly defeating Peachtree Ridge in the season opener, the Falcons followed with a complete dismantling of South Cobb. Through two games, Pebblebrook is averaging 46.5 points per game, while allowing 4.5. The offense has been turned over to quarterback Qamar Grant, allowing last-year’s signal-caller, Craig Adams Jr., to move around and utilize his athleticism. It appears to be a good move for both of them as they will try to lead the Falcons to their first 3-0 start since 2003 when they travel to face Hapeville Charter on Friday.
7. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.........................................................
Want to find out how good the Mustangs really are? This is the week. Take nothing away from East Paulding and Discovery, which were both nice wins, but if the program really wants people to stand up and take notice, it needs to go to Allatoona and win. Not only would it be the first victory against the Buccaneers, but it would be the first time in program history Kennesaw Mountain would start a season 3-0.
8. Allatoona Buccaneers......................................................
The Buccaneers have struggled out of the box this season as their new players get settled into their roles. It would be wise to for Allatoona to start putting things together this week as Region 6AAAAAA play gets underway. First up: Kennesaw Mountain, which comes to Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium with a lot of momentum.
9. Kell Longhorns................................................................
The Longhorns used an 80-yard touchdown pass in the final quarter to slide past Hillgrove, which means the program’s inaugural trip through Powder Springs finished at 1-1. Now, Kell starts playing some teams a little more their size. The Longhorns open the Region 6AAAAAA season Friday against Pope, with the winner getting a big step up.
10. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets...............................................
The Yellow Jackets will finally open their season on Friday. After having to cancel its first two games because of COVID concerns, it looks as if Sprayberry will finally take the field when it faces off with Wheeler to open Region 6AAAAAA play. Running back Isaiah Abbey is likely champing at the bit to finally start running the ball in the 2021 season.
