Game: Brookwood (1-0) at Walton (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton 42, Brookwood 35 (Aug. 25, 2017)
All-time series: Brookwood leads 4-3
Prediction: Walton 28, Brookwood 21
Walton looks for its third 3-0 start in four years when it takes on Brookwood at Raider Valley on Friday.
The Raiders have put up big numbers in its two wins averaging 34.5 points per game. Raiders’ coach Daniel Brunner credits the team’s offseason program as one of the reasons for the positive start.
“We did a lot of stuff during the offseason, and I think that’s helped us be more prepared for in-game adjustments than I anticipated,” Brunner said. “We adapted well in both games, and we have to continue to grow in that area to continue to be successful week after week.”
When the school district went to virtual learning in the spring, Brunner and his coaching staff followed suit with a virtual offseason program to keep the Raiders prepared for what to expect if and when the season were ever to start back up in the summer or fall.
“During the quarantine, we used Zoom meetings and installed schemes and quizzed the guys on what they learned,” Brunner said. “We’re still doing some Zoom meetings now to mitigate the spread of the virus, and I think what they’ve been absorbing and taking in during their virtual practices has translated onto the field.
“They’re more understanding of our in-game adjustments and what we want to accomplish because of the online learning they’ve been doing. So, it’s been easier when we go into the locker room at halftime, tell them what we see, and this is how we’re going to correct it.”
So far it has worked. The Raiders were able to come back from 19 down against Kell in the season opener, and from an early deficit against Pope.
Braylen Stokes has made an impact rushing for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterabck Zak Rozsman leads the county in passing with 426 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The in-game adjustments will likely continue tonight against Brookwood which has been to the playoffs four straight seasons. The Broncos toppled Dacula two weeks ago to win their season opener.
“Brookwood is one of the best teams in the state,” Brunner said. “I think we’re one of the best teams in the state, too. They’ll be a challenge. They have a lot of highly-touted players, some of the best in the state, who are heading to some big-time programs.
“Their offensive line is huge and their defensive backs, linebackers, running backs and wide receivers are solid. They don’t have a lot of holes. I’m excited for the test and to find out where we stand against one of the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.