Game: Walton (6-2, 2-1) at Osborne (5-3, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton 52, Osborne 6 (Oct. 3, 2003)
All-time series: Walton leads 11-3
Prediction: Walton 35, Osborne 14
Walton and Osborne still have a lot to play for with only two games left in their regular seasons when the two teams clash in Region 5AAAAAAA action Friday at Cardinal Field.
For Walton, which has already locked up a playoff berth, it’s an opportunity to maintain pace with Wheeler for the No. 2 playoff seed out of the region. If the Raiders beat the Cardinals and the Wildcats take down Kennesaw Mountain, then Walton and Wheeler will play for the region’s No. 2 seed next week.
“We control our own destiny to get the No. 2 seed and host a first-round playoff game,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “But first, our focus is on improving every day, every week and every game and figuring out how good can we get by Week 11. We’re getting healthy at the right time and getting people back that can help us down the stretch, so, every day, we’re working hard to be as successful as we can possibly be.”
Osborne isn’t in the same position as Walton. The Cardinals need to win Friday, beat North Cobb next week and get some help if it hopes to make the postseason for the first time since 1994.
“Just finish the season,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said of the message he’s telling his players this week. “Just do your job, make progress for the seniors and finish the season out the best you can. Take the necessary steps forward to be the best team they can be.”
It won’t be easy for the Cardinals moving forward as they face the top teams in the region to close out the season. Walton and North Cobb are a combined 12-4 so far and both are expected to win a game or two in the state playoffs.
Losing the last three games wasn’t what Salam envisioned for Osborne after the Cardinals started the season 5-0. Back-to-back setbacks to Cherokee and Wheeler were especially difficult since the margin of defeat was by a touchdown or less in both games.
“It’s disappointing to be in this position,” Salam said. “I thought this team had a chance to do something special and something that hasn’t happed at Osborne in a long time, and that’s make the playoffs, but now our odds are slim.
“We had a chance to win the last two ballgames, but we made mistakes and didn’t get the job done. Those games were teachable moments. We’re not just there yet, but we’re going to celebrate the progress we’re making as a team and build on that.”
Both squads are putting up good numbers offensively with Osborne averaging 36.25 points per game and Walton scoring 36.75 per contest. Defensively, the Raiders allow 22.88 per outing, while the Cardinals give up 17.63. Walton, however, has momentum on its side after consecutive victories.
“Walton has some elite players,” Salam said. “They’re big up front, they have a dynamic running back and one of the best quarterbacks in the state. It’s a tall order for us, but we’re going to fight like we’ve been fighting all season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.