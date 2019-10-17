Game: Walton (3-3, 1-0 Region 4AAAAAAA) at Etowah (4-3, 2-0)
Last year: Walton 38, Lassiter 24
All-time series: Walton leads 12-3
Prediction: Walton 20, Etowah 10
The two remaining teams without a loss in Region 4AAAAAAA will face off in Woodstock on Friday night and one will take full control of its playoff hopes with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.
Walton won this game convincingly last year and holds a commanding series lead over Etowah but this year’s indicators may favor the Eagles in this matchup at Eagle Mountain.
Etowah (4-3, 2-0) hung on to defeat Woodstock 28-21 in the Battle of Towne Lake last week. The Eagles have come from behind to win both of their region games using an offense which is averaging 29 points per game this season. Senior quarterback Dalton Miller is Cherokee County’s leading passer with 1,669 yards and 15 touchdowns and Etowah features a deep receiving corps led by senior wide receiver Jackson Manns who leads Cherokee with 41 receptions and 653 yards.
The running game isn’t far behind, with the three-headed backfield of Nick Maddox, Klivert Many and Remmington Adams combining for 847 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
“I think we’re going to have our hands full,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “I think their quarterback is a really good player, they’ve obviously got some talented wide receivers and I think they’re three runnings backs is combined probably the best group we’ve seen all year.
Walton (3-3, 1-0) is coming off a 45-17 victory over Lassiter and its highest point total of the season. The Raiders’ offense is averaging 19 points per game and should be led by senior running back K.D. Stokes who leads Walton with 494 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Etowah hopes to defeat Walton it will need to contain Stokes who scored five times in last week’s win. Walton’s sophomore quarterback Zak Rozsman is already receiving college attention and is fully capable of exploiting the Etowah defense if too much attention is paid to Stokes.
Walton’s defense has played well all season allowing 17 points per contest and three of the Raiders’ four losses have come by three points or less. Beyond a 35-0 loss to No. 6 North Gwinnett, Walton is allowing 14 points per game and should test the explosive Etowah offense. As of last week, defensive back Will Chapman leads Walton with 38 tackles while Jayden Smith leads the team with four sacks.
— By Marshall White
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Roswell (3-2, 0-1) at Lassiter (1-5, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Roswell 56, Lassiter 13
All-time series: Roswell leads 19-10
Prediction: Roswell 21, Lassiter 3
Lassiter will try to get its season turned around Friday when it goes for its first Region 4AAAAAAA win against defending region champion Roswell.
The Trojans (1-5, 0-1) are coming off a 45-17 loss to Walton to open region play, and while they still have only one win on the season, first-year coach Sean Thom said he feels good about the progress his team has made.
“I feel good,” he said. “Defensively, the first five games, we played pretty well. We’ve seen a lot of good things. We’re just working every single day trying to get better and find a groove week to week. Performance is a behavior, not an outcome, so we’re working on that.”
While Lassiter has struggled to get on the winning end of games this season, the Torjans have often found success in at least one area.
They have already lost three games this season while giving up 27 or fewer points, and even last week when they scored a season-high 17 points, the defense gave up 45 — two off their season high.
To have any chance, the most important unit for Lassiter will be its offense, which will be looking to build off a game in which it found the end zone for the first time this season.
Brayden Lind will look to have success at quarterback, while Thom said receivers Kyle Carson and Danny Curran will need to give him open targets.
Defensively, the Trojans will look to get back to what was a fairly stout unit prior to last week.
— By Alex Resnak
MDJ Sports Correspondent
