ATLANTA -- Sutton Smith burrowed his way through the final three yards to the end zone to cap off a big day, and secure Walton a 34-28 victory over Lowndes in overtime in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
The touchdown was his second rushing and third of the day as he rolled up 146 all-purpose yards, including 98 on the ground, 31 through the air and 17 on returns. He also played some key snaps on defense throughout the game, and it was the kind of Raiders' debut that brought a smile to coach Daniel Brunner's face.
He's a phenomenal football player," Brunner said. "He has exceptional character and he's just one of the guys now. He's one of the best players in the state."
Smith carried the ball three of the four plays in Walton's overtime drive, but with 30 seconds left in the game, it didn't look like his additional services would be needed.
Lowndes trailed 28-14 and had the ball facing a third-and-1 from the Walton 13. One stop would have brought the game to a close, but Vikings' quarterback Jacurri Brown, who was 10 of 18 for 163 yards and three touchdowns, connected with Chase Belcher for a score to cut the lead to seven points. Lowndes immediately got the ball back when kicker Franklin Aguilar provided the perfect onside kick, which bounced off the hands of a Walton up-man and right into the hands of teammate Khris Thomas at the Walton 48.
Brown, who also ran from 146 yards and a touchdown, put Lowndes in position to tie the game after a 42-yard strike to Thomas down to the Raiders' 3-yard line. After a penalty pushed the Vikings back to the 8, Brown found Belcher, who caught five passes for 47 yards, for the duo's third touchdown of the day to tie the game with no time left on the clock.
"We definitely had our highs and lows," Brunner said. "It was a little bit of a rollercoaster in the fourth quarter, but we had our peaks at the right time."
Lowndes got the ball to start overtime, but after a strong defensive series held the Vikings to 2 yards in three plays, Aguilar missed a 30-yard field goal wide left to set up the Raiders' game winner.
Heading into the game, Brunner had been clear his squad was up to the task to take on the perennial playoff power from south Georgia, and it proved it early.
After a penalty allowed Walton to start its opening drive at midfield, it took only six plays to find the end zone. The Raiders ran the ball on every play and the drive was capped by Smith's first touchdown run from 26-yards out.
After forcing a quick punt on the Vikings' next drive, Walton took over at its own 38 and needed only one play to score again when quarterback Zak Rozsman connected with Mustafa Hefner for a 62-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Walton took a 14-7 lead to the half, but Lowndes opened the third quarter with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that took 7:10 off the clock to tie the game.
Needing to keep the defense off the field to give it a rest, the offense started a march of its own. Smith opened the drive with a 26-yard run and ended the 11-play, 81-yard drive with a 31-yard touchdown reception from Rozsman to reclaim the lead.
Rozsman finished the game 6-for-7 for 121 yards and two touchdowns, he also carried the ball nine times for 45 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2, which appeared to seal the game with 1:50 to play.
"We were just trying to get the ball in Zak's hands and let a big quarterback get those two yards for us," Brunner said. "He broke free cleaner than expected and found his way to the end zone."
