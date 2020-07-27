Revised Corky Kell Classic matchups were announced this Monday, resulting in the change of the Walton and Kell matchup.
Spurred by a last-minute decision involving Rome’s Barron Stadium, the former 9 a.m. Saturday matchup between the Raiders and the Longhorns will be moved to a 8 p.m. timeslot on Friday, Sept. 4. The game will also move from Mill Creek High School back to Cobb County, where it will be played at Walton’s Raider Valley.
The change became necessary when Barron Stadium became unavailable following decisions from the district health director as well as the Rome City Schools superintendent to forgo hosting duties of Corky Kell because of COVID-19. Hoover (Ala.), also had to be replaced, as it could no longer play on Sept. 5, because Alabama is planning on starting its season on time.
The former site for this matchup, Barron Stadium, became unavailable
Despite the changes, Corky Kell executive director Dave Hunter remains confident.
This has been some musical chairs, but we feel that under the circumstances we have a great lineup and should have competitive games,” Hunter said on the Georgia Prep Sports From A Distance podcast. “With all of the changes at Rome and with Hoover, our teams have been more than cooperative. We are extremely excited about the 29th edition of the Corky Kell Classic.”
Walton coach, Daniel Brunner, is optimistic that the new date is set in place, noting that his team is ready and excited for their opening matchup. However there will be some changes.
“There definitely will be. Logistically, I absolutely see a difference,” Brunner said on whether or not will change the Raiders’ pregame preparations. “Instead of getting up at the crack of dawn to head over somewhere, we’re close to home and get to open up the season at home in what will be the first Friday Night Lights in Georgia and probably the country.”
Finally, the Saturday edition of Corky Kell was previously moved from Mercedes Benz Stadium to Mill Creek. While Saturday matchups are highlighted by a slew of Gwinnett County programs, McEachern will represent Cobb in a matchup against North Gwinnett at Mill Creek on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
The only part of the schedule that hasn’t changed was the two Wednesday matchups at North Forsyth where Carver-Atlanta plays Cherokee at 5:30 p.m. and Mays takes on West Forsyth at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games will move to Dacula and will match GAC against Denmark at 5:30 p.m. and
Dacula facing Tucker at 8:30 p.m.
There will only be four games at Mill Creek on Saturday — Brookwood taking on Collins Hill at 10 a.m., Mill Creek hosting Parkview at 1 p.m., and Lowndes will now take on Archer at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.