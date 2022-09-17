MARIETTA – When quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski was not having his best game for Walton on Friday night, teammates Ayden Jackson and Alex Rupp stepped up.
Two-way standout Jackson reeled in four catches for 111 yards, while also making two second-half interceptions, and Rupp kicked three field goals as the visiting Raiders kept Marietta at bay for a 30-17 win on homecoming night at Northcutt Stadium.
Even though Hecklinski threw two picks in the second half to keep Marietta (1-4) in it -- one of which was returned for a touchdown -- he still finished with 290 yards and two touchdowns. He also guided Walton (3-1) on a drive that consumed nearly half the fourth-quarter clock before Rupp kicked a 38-yard field goal with less than 2 minutes to play.
“When bad things happen, we just focus on the next play,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “I'm proud of our boys for fighting at the end of this thing. (Northcutt) is a hard place to play. It's tight quarters, the ball is not always going to go your way, but you have to overcome. This is one of the greatest places to play in the state of Georgia.”
Both defenses gave the other team fits for most of the first quarter, holding the opposing offenses to field goals inside the red zone on their opening drives.
Hecklinski got Walton going late in the first, using a short field to complete passes of 18, 7 and 11 yards before hooking up with Wyatt Sonderman for a 10-yard touchdown and a 10-3 lead. That lead stretched to two touchdowns when Hecklinski connected with Makari Bodiford for a 21-yard catch-and-run.
But Marietta did not let Walton out of its sight. The Blue Devils needed just 35 seconds to score on a 21-yard pass from Chase McCravy to Christian Mathis to get within seven at 17-10.
McCravy went on to finish the game with 150 passing yards.
Early in the second half, Walton had a chance to pull away. Rupp kicked a 21-yard field goal on the Raiders' opening drive before getting the ball back on the first of two picks by Jackson.
But Hecklinski gave the ball right back when Isaiah Sanders intercepted him and took it 55 yards through traffic and into the end zone.
Walton answered quickly when Hecklinski scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:54 left to play in the third, but things got tense for the Raiders when Hecklinski threw his second pick to Malachi Sanders.
“He made some mistakes and would like to have some of those back, but I don't worry about him,” Brunner said. “No one is going to be more mad about those interceptions than him, but he'll be alright.”
But after Jackson picked off McCravy a second time, Walton started chewing clock and sealed the win during the final 2 minutes, when Davis Callahan recovered a Marietta fumble.
Bodiford ended up with 146 rushing yards for the Raiders.
