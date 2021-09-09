Game: West Forsyth (1-1) at Walton (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: West Forsyth 24, Walton 21
All-time series: West Forsyth leads 1-0
Prediction: Walton 34, West Forsyth 28
After COVID-19 issues forced Brookwood to cancel its game against Walton last week, the Raiders are ready to get back on the field at Raider Valley on Friday.
“Our big focus right now is making sure we’re continuing to get better, week after week and ready for region play,” coach Daniel Brunner said. “So as of right now we probably won’t pick another game up. We’re going to continue to move forward with the schedule that we’re on, and looking forward to West Forsyth on Friday.”
Walton is looking to go 3-0 for the third time under Brunner, and will be looking for its first win against a strong West Forsyth team coming off their bye-week after a 38-31 loss to Cartersville. This will be the Wolverines’ third of four games against a ranked opponent to start the season. They opened the season with a win over Carver, and they face Mill Creek next week.
“Our expectation is to be 1-0 every Friday night, and it doesn’t change no matter who the opponent is,” Brunner said. “West Forsyth is a very talented team.
“But, I think it will be a great game. I feel like if we get out there, do our job, execute and minimize mistakes, then we’ll be in a good place in the fourth quarter, and that’s ultimately where we want to be, in a great place to end up 1-0 at the end of the night.”
In their first two wins of the season, the Raiders have been led offensively by Sutton Smith and quarterback Zak Rozsman. Smith has 149 yards rushing and two scores, while Rozsman has thrown for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
The defense, led by Marcus Allen, Ashton Woods and AJ Brown, who have a combined 40 tackles, has given up a combined 35-points in the team’s two wins over Lowndes and Pope.
Brunner said he expects his team to continue to excel as the season progresses.
“I think we’re just kind of at the tip of the iceberg as far as where we can be as a team,” Brunner said, “offensively, defensively and really, special teams.
“As far as a team, a unit, I feel like we’re exactly where we need to be. We’re progressing and gelling together very nicely. But as far as where we can take this scheme and where we can take this team, the sky’s the limit.”
