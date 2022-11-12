MARIETTA -- Walton carried its momentum into the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, beating South Forsyth 35-21 on Saturday at Raider Valley.
Walton (9-2) had won four straight games in dominating fashion to end the regular season and secure the second-place spot in Region 5AAAAAA. The Raiders' offense had been key to the team’s success, and that was the case yet again against South Forsyth (6-5).
Walton totaled 450 yards of offense in the contest, largely behind quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski and running back Makari Bodiford. Hecklinski was 21-of-33 for 338 yards and two touchdowns, while rushed for another. Behind him, Bodiford rushed for 132 yards on 27 carries and also found the end zone twice.
The scoring opened on the game’s first drive, as Walton put together a 10-play, 80-yard drive, finished off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Sonderman.
South Forsyth answered immediately after, as the War Eagles put together a scoring drive of their own. Quarterback Ty Watkins took a run up the middle 32 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-all.
Walton, however, kept its foot on the gas and scored again. This time, Hecklinski found the end zone after being flushed out of the pocket and dove for the pylon on a 9-yard scramble to put the Raiders back in front.
Coming out of halftime, South Forsyth needed a score to get back into the game. On the half’s first drive, Watkins found Chris Nelson for an 80-yard touchdown pass to tie the game once again.
However, that is where Walton stepped its game up and played much cleaner football.
The combination of Bodiford’s rushing and tight end Hunter Teal totaling 113 yards of receptions began to wear down the War Eagles' defense.
South Forsyth did score again late in the game by way of another big pass from Watkins, but at that point, it was too little, too late with Walton up 14 with less than a minute to play.
“Offensively, we did a great job of controlling the ball and controlling the game,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We didn’t play a very clean game in the first half. I told the kids at halftime, ‘Just keep plugging along. Good things will come our way if we just keep doing our job,’ and it sure did in the second half.”
Walton will hit the road to Buford in the second round, after the Wolves soundly beat Peachtree Ridge 63-6 in the first round.
“We've got to play a cleaner ballgame,” Brunner said. “We were not very consistent, and we weren’t very clean with how we played the game. Too many mental mistakes. Too many errors throughout the game. Next week, that stuff will get us beat, so we need to make sure we’re tuned up getting into Friday.”
