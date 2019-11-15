MARIETTA – A fast start and a strong finish led Walton to a 27-24 victory against Newnan in the first round of the playoffs Friday at Raider Valley.
Even though the Cougars gained 398 yards of offense to Walton's 275, they could never cut the Raiders lead to less than three points at any point in the game.
Following an interception of Walton quarterback Zak Rozsman on the Raiders first drive of the second half the teams traded points on the next three drives.
Sam Willems cut Walton's lead to 13-10 with a 28-yard field goal. Three plays from scrimmage later, Julian Bumper caught a Rozsman pass and found his way to the end zone on a 55-yard pass play to push the lead back to 20-10. The Cougars then used a 13-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Aubrey Carter to cut the lead to 20-17 with 10:38 left in the game.
Carter led all players with 126 yards rushing on 18 carries.
The Raiders went three-and-out on their next drive, but Newnan gave the ball right back on an interception on a running back pass. Kenny Djaha then gained 44 of his 117 rushing yards, including a 29-yard touchdown run, on what would be the game-winning drive for Walton.
“Our boys just kept battling like they have done all year long,” said Walton coach Daniel Brunner, whose team will head to North Gwinnett next week. “The difference tonight is that we executed when it mattered. I am just happy that in the real season, the playoffs, that we executed.
“It was exciting and I am just so happy for our guys to come out on the right end of the deal after fighting so hard all year and falling short,” Brunner said. “When it mattered they came through and I am just so proud of our guys.”
Newnan then used a 15-play drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass from Maginnis to Reid Brass to cut the Raiders lead to 27-24 with 3:26 left in the game.
“Our guys played their butts off and played all the way to the end. We are proud of them for that,” Walker said. “Our guys have done that all year long. That is what they are about and that is what they are made of.”
The Cougars were set to get the ball back for one last attempt for the win, but a roughing the punter penalty allowed Walton to run the final 45 seconds off the clock for the win.
Austin Eldred got things started early when he intercepted Newnan quarterback Michael Maginnis on the second play from scrimmage and returned it 30 yards for the first points of the game. Three plays later Walton forced a fumble and Conor Cummins connected on a 36-yard field goal with 7:06 to play in the first quarter for a quick 10-0 lead.
“That was absolutely huge. We knew we would have some opportunities if we seized on those chances,” Brunner said. “Those two turnovers at the beginning of the game really changed the whole complexity of the game. We would not have been where we were going into halftime if that had not happened.”
The Cougars settled down and cut the Raiders lead to 10-7 with a 1-yard touchdown run from Nick Owens. Walton scored the only points of the second quarter on another 36-yard field goal from Cummins for a 13-7 lead at halftime.
Every time the Cougars seemed poised to take the lead, they either committed a costly penalty or turned the ball over. Newnan had 11 penalties for 132 yards, including five 15-yard penalties in the second half alone.
“Well, we talked about it before the game and you can't give them 10 points in the first four plays of the game,” Newnan coach Chip Walker said. “Those two turnovers were the difference in the ball game. We just can't make those kind of mistakes in the playoffs.”
