MARIETTA — Kell and Walton opened their seasons Friday night in front of socially distanced fans at Raider Valley, but for a large part of the game, there was some social distancing happening on the turf as well.
Big plays in big spaces were the name of the game, but it was Walton’s depth and a few surprising faces that helped it finish on a 19-0 run and knock off Kell 35-28 in a dramatic finish in the Corky Kell Classic.
Braylen Stokes scored on a 29-yard touchdown with just over 8 minutes to play, and Walton (1-0) survived two late fumbles spurred by game-changing Kell defensive end Elijah Dyer by neutralizing an offense that had given it fits for much of the evening.
“We’d tried to give them as many chances as we could at the end,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “That’s a really good football team we played, and the nature of not having a lot of live shots at it going into the game.”
Trailing 28-16, the late surge from Walton came from Stokes, a sophomore, and freshman Jeremy Hecklinski, who replaced starters Kenny Djaha and Zak Rozsman, respectively, on a drive highlighted by a one-handed catch down field by Nate Lyons for 39 yards and a 7-yard scoring scamper from Stokes.
Rozsman then re-entered on the next possession and kept his knees from going down while rolling over a defender to finish a highlight-reel 25-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
Stokes finished with a game-high 149 yards on just 13 carries.
“He’s just a young pup, but you could see he just keeps going and going and going,” Brunner said of Stokes. “I was happy for both of them. We like our guys and want to give them opportunities to play, and they stepped up.”
Before the comeback, Kell (0-1) looked like an unstoppable force.
Quarterback Corbin LaFrance hit Jaylon Brown for a 19-yard touchdown, then Jamal Hill rushed for a 1-yard score and caught a 36-yard touchdown pass. Tailback David Mbadinga then scored from 25 yards out as the holes in Walton’s defense continued.
However, as the night wore down, cramps started to slow down Kell’s thinner roster, while Walton rotated more bodies.
“We fought our tails off,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said, “but we’ve just got to get in better shape right now. It’s hard when the other side has got more bodies than you, but, as I told them, these are the type of teams you’ve got to beat in the playoffs. We’ve got to learn how to push through that final wall.”
Walton opened the scoring with a 77-yard touchdown catch-and-run from Djaha, who bounced off a tackle on a screen pass and eluded some defenders along the sideline on his way to the end zone.
Djaha finished with 72 rushing yards, while Mbadinga was mostly bottled up with 65 on 12 carries for Kell. LaFrance led in passing, going 21-of-34 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, while Hill had 157 yards on nine receptions.
Rozsman was 7-of-17 for 126 yards and carried nine times for 31 yards, while Djaha led with 82 receiving yards, followed by Lyons’ 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.