It is no exaggeration to say when Walton defeated Buford last week it sent shockwaves not only through the state of Georgia high school football community, but through the nation's as well.
The Wolves had been ranked anywhere from No. 2 to No. 5 in the country depending on which poll was referenced. But while the victory was unexpected by the majority of people, it wasn't from the people inside the Raiders locker room.
"It started last (week) Monday," coach Daniel Brunner said. "I told everyone if you don't believe we are going to go over there and win, then there's the door. I said we're going to win and then we'll be back to work at 8 a.m. on Monday. That's the tone we set, and (after the win) we left the field with that same mindset."
Now, as the team prepares to play at Carrollton on Friday, with a chance to advance to the state semifinals for the second straight season, the question is how does the team come off that emotional high and get prepared for the 12-0 Trojans?
"After all the calls, texts and emails of congratulations I've had enough smoke blown up my backside to last a lifetime," Brunner said. "We'll look back on that game and remember it the rest of our lives, but we hope to be playing for three more weeks. I'm proud of the maturity our team has. They've responded and we've had a good week of practice."
In some ways, Walton, which is the last Cobb County team standing in the playoffs for the second straight season, will be facing a team that is alike a mirror image of each other.
Jeremy Hecklinski is Cobb County's passing leader and has thrown for 3,324 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His opposite number, JuJu Lewis, has put up similar numbers for the Trojans. He has thrown for 3,006 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Lewis, at 6-foot-1, 175-pounds has already picked up more than 20 Division I offers including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M among others. What really makes him standout, however, is that he's part of the Class of 2026, which means he's a freshman.
"He's a great player," Brunner said. "He's young, but he remembers me of Jeremy. He's very polished at a young age, and we're making sure he's a main focus."
That being said, Brunner added the thing he is most concerned about is the Carrollton running game. Bryce Hicks, who has run for 1,278 yards and 18 touchdowns, is the one that makes the offense go and allows Lewis to be most effective. It will be another game in which the Raiders defense will be asked to step up, which it did last week against running back Justice Haynes, and which has become a force since the North Cobb game in early October.
The Warriors ran the ball effectively in that game and kept young quarterback Nick Grimstead, who was making the fourth start of his career, from having to deal with many obvious passing situations. North Cobb 33-6, and it showed the team was not yet playing complimentary football.
"We weren't ready for the situations against North Cobb," Brunner said. "We had a lot of young players who hadn't played a lot to that point, but we've grown up over the last half of the season."
Over the last six games, all wins, Walton has allowed only 13.3 points per game. Carrollton has allowed only 13 points per game for the entire season, and have allowed 14 points in each of its first two playoff games against Lowndes and Marietta. For Walton to be effective, the offense may have to play like it did last week -- not turn the ball over, and go on some time-consuming drives to keep Carrollton's offense off the field.
While Hecklinski threw for 325 yards last week, it was Makari Bodiford and the threat of the Raiders' running game that helped keep the Buford defense off balance. Bodiford ran 27 times for 78 yards but he scored three touchdowns and got the tough yards when they were needed.
"We see so many similar things (from Carrollton)," Brunner said. "They are pretty good, but I think both of us have a good guess of what we'll see."
