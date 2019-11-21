Game: Walton (6-5) at North Gwinnett (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Gwinnett 35, Walton 0 (Sept. 20)
All-time series: North Gwinnett leads 4-3
Prediction: North Gwinnett 21, Walton 10
Maybe Walton just had a bad game when it made the trip to North Gwinnett in September and got beat handily 35-0.
Or, it could be that North Gwinnett is the real deal.
The No. 4-Bulldogs are two years removed from winning a state title. They are 10-1 this season, not having lost since playing Colquitt County at the Corky Kell Classic in August.
Either way, Walton gets another shot on North Gwinnett’s turf tonight in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Knowing that his young team is the underdog, coach Daniel Brunner made one thing clear. The Raiders are playing to win.
Should the Raiders pull off the upset, they would be writing their own revenge thriller, having beaten Newnan last week, 27-24 after falling to the Cougars during the regular season.
“(North Gwinnett) is a talented football team,” Brunner said. “The lessons that we learned in the first game is that mistakes become magnified. We have to seize our opportunities, and if we can limit our mistakes, we can be in good shape.”
Walton is not the only team North Gwinnett has beaten badly this season. The Bulldogs are coming off a 51-14 win over Shiloh in the first round last week, scoring all its points in the first half.
First-year starting quarterback Zak Rozsman has gotten more experience since throwing for just five yards and getting sacked six times before he was replaced in the second half. In his first playoff game as a starter against Newnan, Rozsman threw for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Kenny Djaha has been Walton’s primary rusher as of late, having rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries that included a 29-yard touchdown.
Brunner said the Raiders have grown since the North Gwinnett loss. Also, players will be lined up at different positions since the teams last played.
Walton knows there is little weakness in a team like North Gwinnett, especially on offense.
Running back Devin Crosby has 1,129 yards on the season and is coming off a three-touchdown performance last week against Shiloh. Quarterback JR Martin has thrown for 1,816 yards this season and 21 touchdowns. And Josh Downs is closing in on 1,000 receiving yards and has 11 touchdowns on the season.
“This is the most complete team we’ve seen over the last three year from top to bottom,” Brunner said. “They don’t have a lot of holes but we will try to attack the ones we can find.”
