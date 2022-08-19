Walton has set three major goals this season, and the first is to win its season opener against Mill Creek on Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The remaining two goals are to win a region title and the program's first state championship.
First, Walton is focused on getting a win over Mill Creek, Class AAAAAAA's top-ranked team, according to sixth-year coach Daniel Brunner.
Walton has won each of its five season openers since Brunner took the reins in 2017. Four of those wins have been by seven points or less, with three coming against Gwinnett County schools.
“Our preparations (for season openers) have worked well for us the last five years," Brunner said. "This game is important. It's one of the biggest stages in football, the Corky Kell Classic. If we can minimize mistakes and penalties, we'll have a better chance in the fourth quarter. We want to be as mistake-free as possible.”
Mill Creek, which made a run to the state quarterfinals a year ago, has the state's top recruit in senior safety/receiver Caleb Downs. The Alabama-bound standout finished with 77 tackles and five interceptions last season, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Offensively, he scored six touchdowns -- four rushing and two receiving.
A year ago, Walton saved its best for the postseason by making a run to the state semifinals after settling for third in the region. The Raiders beat Colquitt County, Archer and Brookwood on the road before falling to eventual state runner-up Milton.
Walton is bringing back plenty of experience from last year's playoff team, the Raiders are looking to pick up where they left off in 2022.
“We have a great group,” Brunner said. “We have guys back with a lot of experience. We're not as healthy as we want to be, but we felt like we developed some good depth in the offseason.”
After rotating two quarterbacks last season, Walton is handing the keys to junior Jeremy Hecklinski this year. His best work came during the playoffs, when he played full-time for the injured Zak Rozsman, who is now at Georgia Southern. Hecklinski finished the season with 1,803 yards, 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
Junior linebacker Ashton Woods is expected to be the quarterback of the defense after posting 104 tackles and three interceptions.
