Game: Roswell (4-0) at Walton (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Roswell 23, Walton 17
All-time series: Roswell leads 17-16
Prediction: Roswell 34, Walton 27
Walton knows it can score points, but after losing a 51-36 shootout to West Forsyth two weeks ago, it will be up to the defense to keep the opposition in check.
The Raiders spent the last two weeks cleaning up the shortcomings in preparation for their final non-region game at home against former region rival Roswell.
Coach Daniel Brunner said after the West Forsyth loss that tackling was the primary issue. In that game, the Raiders yielded 595 yards and seven touchdowns.
Also, Walton allowed West Forsyth to complete as many as 10 passes that either went for first downs or touchdowns.
“We went back to the basics,” Brunner said. “We didn’t play too well on defense and we have a lot to work on to get things right.”
A win over Roswell could give the confidence Walton needs going into region play. The Raiders have lost the last three meetings to the Hornets with the last two being decided in overtime.
“No excuses this week,” Brunner said. “Roswell is a tough opponent. They’ve been putting up over 40 (points) a game and has a stout defense. We have to continue to get better as the days progress.”
Offensively, Walton is putting up the points and can start fast. On the first play from scrimmage against West Forsyth, the Raiders set the tone when Zak Rozsman completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Sutton Smith and built a 22-7 lead in the first quarter.
It will be up to the Raiders to maintain that intensity for four quarters. The Wolverines held them to just 14 points after the opening quarter and they were limited to 142 yards in the second half.
Roszman and Jeremy Hecklinski continue to share time under center. They have thrown for a combined 633 yards and five touchdowns. Smith, who transferred in from McEachern, has been solid at both running back and receiver with 306 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
