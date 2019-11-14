Game: Newnan (6-4) at Walton (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Newnan 10, Walton 7 (Sept. 27)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Walton 14, Newnan 10
Walton will get a chance to avenge a loss from earlier in the season when it hosts Newnan in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs today.
The Raiders (5-5) fell 10-7 to the Cougars (6-4) in September, but Walton coach Daniel Brunner said he does not think the previous game will be very indicative of this meeting.
“Both teams evolve,” he said. “When you look at where we were when we played them, I think we’re both different teams now. We hadn’t even gotten into region play yet. We still had a lot to learn about ourselves, so I know our kids are just excited to get out there and get another crack at those guys.”
While Walton has had more time to find its identity, what kind of team the Raiders are exactly remains to be seen.
Walton lost two of its final three regular-season games to finish with five losses, its most under Brunner, and while there have been some low points along the way, Brunner said he has also seen plenty of promising signs.
“We’ve had our ups and downs,” he said. “We find ways to win some games, and we find way to lose some games. I’m proud of the guys, though. We were an overtime loss away from winning the region, and we’re one of the few teams that gets to host a playoff game this week. We’re happy where we are now, because we’ve learned a lot this season.”
Offensively, Zak Rozsman will have to be the catalyst for the Raiders.
In his first full season starting, the sophomore has thrown for 1,273 yards, but Brunner said his improvement has come in more than stats.
“We’re really proud of how Zak has played,” Brunner said. “He has stepped up in a lot of clutch situations for us, especially in the last couple weeks. He’s come a long way this season, and with our offensive line playing the way they have, they can keep us in a game.”
While Walton has progressed this season, Brunner said he expects to see a typical Newnan team on the other side.
The Cougars are balanced, passing for 153.9 yards per game and rushing for 145.6, but it is the mindset Brunner said he is most excited about playing.
“You know what you’re going to get when you play Newnan,” he said. “They don’t try to hide it. They’re well coached, and they’re physical. They’re going to run it right at you. When you get ready to stop that, you know they’re going to want to throw it over the top. They’ve hurt a lot of teams like that this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.