MARIETTA – One week after a thrilling come-from-behind win over Norcross in the Corky Kell Classic, Walton found itself on the receiving end of a comeback against Collins Hill.
A touchdown pass from Samuel Horn to Travis Hunter as time ran out gave the Eagles a 12-10 victory at Raider Valley Friday.
Horn’s 9-yard scoring toss to Hunter with no time left on the clock spoiled what appeared to be another comeback for Walton (1-1), which scored on a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to erase a 6-0 deficit and take a 10-6 lead with 5:33 remaining in the game.
The Raiders opened the season with a dramatic 21-20 win over Norcross last Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Walton had trouble running the ball against a Collins Hill defense that held the Raiders to just 13 yards on the ground.
“(Collins Hill is) a very good defensive team,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “They provided a lot of challenges for us on offense. We made too many mistakes and too many penalties. Their defense played lights-out.”
Trailing 6-0 going into the fourth quarter, Walton broke its scoring drought when Connor Cummins kicked a 21-yard field goal to cut Collins Hill’s lead to 6-3 with 10:44 remaining in the game.
After forcing Collins Hill to punt on the next series. Walton was able to get in the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run by KD Stokes to give the Raiders a 10-6 advantage with 5:33 to go.
Unfortunately for Walton, it was Collins Hill that had the final word with an eight-play, 70-yard scoring drive on the last series of the game.
A pass of 16 yards from Horn to Jalen Johnson, as well as a 19-yard toss from Horn to Jeremiah Jones and a 22-yard run by Horn helped moved the ball to the Walton 9-yard line with 12.8 seconds left.
After a couple of incomplete passes from Horn to make it third-and-goal with 4.3 seconds remaining, the Collins Hill quarterback connected with Hunter in the end zone as time expired to give the Eagles their dramatic win.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the first down when we needed it, and we ended up giving the ball back to them, and they put together a nice drive,” Brunner said. “They executed and we didn’t.”
Collins Hill kicker Isaac Bonacci provided the only scoring of the first half, booting a 22-yard field goal with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter and a 30 yarder with 3:13 to go.
