MARIETTA -- A slight change pushed the momentum lever all the way onto the Walton sideline Friday in the Raiders' 34-7 win over Pope at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
Walton (2-0) held a 14-0 lead at the half, and both teams were creating some positive plays on offense throughout the first half. However, Wendell Gregory changed all that when he scooped up a Pope fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter and ran it back 14 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
“We made some personnel changes coming out of the half and the guy we put on the field, Wendell Gregory, who has been working on both sides of the ball, comes up with a scoop and score,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “It was pretty cool.”
The Raiders pushed the lead to 34-0 with touchdowns on each of their next two possessions to put the game out of reach and start the running clock in the fourth quarter.
Sutton Smith scored on a 2-yard touchdown with 5:47 left in the third, and Austin Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:37 left in the third to complete a 20-point third quarter.
Brunner said the goal coming into the game was to run the ball to set up the big plays through the air.
“We felt like we could run the ball on them effectively, and we were, but we weren't getting any big chunk plays,” Brunner said. “But that opened up some deep shots for us, and we hit them.”
Jeremy Hecklinski had two of those big shots with 45- and 50-yard first-down passes, one in each half. Zak Rozsman chipped in a 67-yard touchdown throw to Mustafa Hefner for the first points of the game halfway through the first quarter.
Rozsman finished the game 3-for-5 for 94 yards, and Hecklinski was 3-for-4 for 101 yards. Hefner caught four passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Marcus Allen caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Hecklinski to open the second quarter.
Until the fourth quarter, the Walton defense held Pope (1-1) to 160 yards of total offense and no points while only allowing 10 first downs.
“I feel like Pope's offense is very challenging, and they are very tough to prepare for,” Brunner said. “The quarterback is a good player and they have good players around them. They drove the ball and drove the ball, but our defense had gut-checks when we were able to get them off the field at certain times. I was impressed with what they were able to do as a defense.”
Pope may have been down 34-0 heading into the fourth quarter, but coach Tab Griffin was proud with the effort his team competed throughout the game.
“The first half, we played hard and we felt good at halftime, but that first play -- the fumble return -- just kind of took the sails out,” Griffin said. “That third quarter kind of got away from us. We played well in three out of the four quarters, but against a team like that, you have to play all four quarters well.
“You can't have the mistakes we made in the third quarter, but these guys fought hard in the fourth quarter, even with the game out of reach.”
Kristopher Hayes scored Pope's only points on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
