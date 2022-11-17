Game: Walton (9-2) at Buford (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Overall Series: First meeting
Prediction: First meeting
In the playoffs, Walton knows it will have to play the state's top-ranked team sooner or later.
The Raiders are heading to Buford for their second round game of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Not only is Buford the best team in Class AAAAAAA, it is also ranked No. 3 in the nation. Over the last four games the Wolves are averaging 54.5 points a game while giving up 6.8.
Of the nine games Buford played this season, only three have been decided by 20 points or less. Two of those games have come against North Cobb and Marietta. The Wolves survived North Cobb by a touchdown at 21-14 and Marietta was a low scoring 14-0 affair.
Buford didn't get tested in the first round last week, dominating Peachtree Ridge 63-6 with 35 of those points coming in the second quarter.
Justice Haynes rushed for 159 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns against the Lions. Justin Baker and Ethan Ervin also scored twice while its defense allowed only 156 total yards.
“We've looked at all their games and we're coming up with the game plan that best suits us,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “They don't have many weak links. We're going to have to play our best football to give ourselves a chance to win the ball game.”
Since losing the Region 5AAAAAAA opener to North Cobb in early October, the Raiders have won five games in a row. They won by lopsided decisions over their remaining region opponents before beating South Forsyth 35-21 in the first round of the playoffs at home last week.
During the current five-game winning streak, they have scored 42.4 points per game and have beaten opponents by an average of 32.8 points. And they done so by running a balanced attack on offense.
Against South Forsyth last week, the Raiders accounted for 450 yards of offense.
Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns against South Forsyth while Makari Bodiford tacked on 132 yards on 27 carries and two more scores. Hecklinski comes into the game with 3,009 yards passing and 32 touchdowns, while Bodiford has 1,391 yards rushing and 18 scores.
Even though there are areas the Raiders have to clean up – there were penalties and missed assignments on both sides of the ball against South Forsyth – Brunner says he's got a good team and will depend greatly on the strength of it to have success.
“We're not trying to do too much,” Brunner said. “Just trying to do our job.”
