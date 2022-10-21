MARIETTA -- Walton had little trouble with Cherokee, rolling to a 41-3 victory Friday at Raider Valley.
Walton (6-2, 2-1 Region 5AAAAAAA) dominated Cherokee (2-6, 1-2) from start to finish, outgaining the Warriors 391-118.
Jeremy Hecklinski’s passing and the ball-carrying trio of Makari Bodiford, Austin Williams and Matthew Traynor balanced out the Walton offense as the Raiders stormed out to a 41-0 halftime lead.
The second half was played with a running clock.
“The kids played well tonight. We had a plan and the kids executed it,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said.
Walton’s defense forced a punt on the game’s first possession.
Taking possession at their own 33-yard line, the Raiders struck quickly with a two-play drive finished off by a 43-yard touchdown connection from Hecklinski to Ayden Jackson.
Walton’s defense continued to apply pressure as Traynor intercepted Tanner Savasir, giving the Raiders possession at Cherokee’s 17-yard line. Three plays later, Hecklinski found Wyatt Sonderman for a 6-yard scoring toss.
Hecklinski continued his onslaught on the Raiders' next possession, as the quarterback once again found Jackson for a 34-yard touchdown pass to push the Raiders' first-quarter lead to 21-0.
On its fourth possession, Cherokee crossed midfield for the first time, thanks to a 37-yard run by Zi Johnson, but the drive fizzled out four plays later as the Warriors were unable to convert fourth down.
Johnson was the largest spark for the Warriors on offense, gaining 65 rushing yards on 16 carries.
The Raiders continued their dominance into the second quarter as Bodiford capped off a 10-play scoring drive with a 19-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 28-0.
Bodiford, Traynor and Williams combined for 170 rushing yards, all in the first half.
On the ensuing offensive play, Ashton Woods intercepted Savasir. Walton struck again with another two-play scoring drive, finished off by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hecklinski to Cameron Loyd.
Hecklinski completed all seven of his pass attempts for the night, totaling 142 yards.
Walton’s defense intercepted Savasir a third time, thanks to Drake Luckie. This time, it was backup quarterback Kaeden Gilstrap who found Austin Williams for a 13-yard touchdown pass on a two-play drive.
“We knew we were facing an uphill battle coming to play these guys. Obviously, they're one of the best teams in (Class) AAAAAAA,” Cherokee coach Josh Shaw said. “We turned the ball over a few times, which has been extremely uncharacteristic of us this entire season.”
