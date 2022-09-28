Sixth-ranked Walton will finish its non-region schedule on the road against No. 10 North Paulding on Thursday.
This year’s game between the teams will be a non-region contest after both were region foes in Region 3AAAAAAA the last two seasons.
Walton (3-1), which had a bye last week after defeating Marietta 30-17 on Sept. 16, will open its Region 5AAAAAAA schedule at home against North Cobb on Oct. 7.
“We’ve taken a step forward every week,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We’ve gotten better week by week, and we’re hoping to continue that trend this week. We’re off of school (for fall break), so we’re trying to treat this as it is any other business week, trying to stay focused and take care of business on (Thursday). We have one more opportunity to prepare ourselves for region play against one of the better teams we’ve seen this year. It’s a great test before we move into our region.”
Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski has led the Walton passing game with 62 completions on 92 attempts for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns, while wide receiver Ayden Jackson has 14 receptions for 376 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Makari Bodiford has rushed for 450 yards on 82 carries and six scores to lead the Raiders’ offense.
Linebacker Ashton Woods (47 tackles) and strong safety Matthew Traynor (41 tackles) have spearheaded the Walton defense.
Walton’s game with North Paulding (4-1) will be a battle between high-powered offenses, with the Raiders averaging 38 points per game and the Wolfpack 44.
It will also be a battle of two of the best quarterbacks in Georgia, with Hecklinski ranked sixth in the state and North Paulding’s Boone Anderson (50-of-77, 1,276 yards, 20 touchdowns) ranked seventh.
The Wolfpack are also led by running back Jayden Poe, who is 17th in the state in rushing with 731 yards and eight touchdowns on 82 carries. He had 392 yards of that in the Wolfpack’s narrow loss to Kennesaw Mountain on Sept. 2.
“North Paulding is one of the better offenses that we’ve seen this year,” Brunner said. “They challenge you in a lot of different ways. The No. 1 thing that they’re going to do is be physical. They’re going to be physical and try to beat you at the point of attack. They’re definitely going to try to establish the run game, and we’ve got to be able to sustain that. If you can sustain that, they’ve got a pretty good passing game. They’ve got some long receivers, good skill out there. The quarterback is very good. He can hurt you with his speed and his arm. So, again, it’s going to be a great challenge for us as we go into the region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.