1. Walton Raiders
The Raiders did something in Week 1 they had trouble doing much of last season. They figured out a way to close the game. Of course, Walton didn’t exactly take the easy road, giving up 14 points in the last 30 seconds to Lowndes before winning in overtime. Sutton Smith had a big game and proved he is the Raiders’ ultimate Swiss army knife by doing a little bit of everything. Now, we will see if the Raiders can carry the momentum over against rival Pope.
2. North Cobb Warriors
After dominating Buford for the first half, the Warriors had some issues in the second. They allowed the Wolves to score 28 straight points, but it may end up being a good lesson. North Cobb will have to play its “A” game every night out as teams have them circled on their schedules. This week ,the Warriors will get to show off their immense amount of talent to the country when they host Milton on ESPN2.
3. McEachern Indians
Are the Indians back? If they aren’t completely back, they are at least much improved from last season. McEachern’s offensive line played much better in the season opener against Kell and gave Bryce Archie time to throw. It worked out well as he connected with Kendall Webb three times for touchdowns. Webb added a kickoff return for a touchdown and immediately made himself a player to watch as the year continues.
4. Harrison Hoyas
The Hoyas went to Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium and did something few visitors ever do -- win. However, what may be most impressive is Harrison is now 3-0 all-time at Allatoona. The victory was a big one as it came in new coach Josh Cassidy’s debut. It also showed that the Hoyas’ defense may be ready for another stellar season, holding the Buccaneers to only 17 points and only 250 yards of total offense.
5. Marietta Blue Devils
For much of the game, it looked as if the Blue Devils were going to knock off Colquitt County. Unfortunately, it looked like special teams let them down. Coach Richard Morgan will definitely get that fixed before region play starts, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if it was taken care of before Marietta faces McEachern next Friday. What did work well was the combination of Tyler Hughes to Camden Overton. This will be a duo that will keep defensive coordinators up at night as the season progresses.
6. Allatoona Buccaneers
The Buccaneers lost their season opener. While they never want to lose to their rival, the loss was Allatoona’s fifth in its last six season openers. In those other five seasons, the Buccaneers advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs and threw in a state championship for good measure.
7. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons beating Peachtree Ridge really was no surprise. They had a good chance to win the game last season in Suwanee. However, the way Pebblebrook won may have caught a few folks off-guard. A 39-3 pasting should give the squad a lot of confidence heading into this week’s game against South Cobb before taking on Class AAAA state power Hapeville Charter.
8. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs
The Mustangs went to East Paulding and came home with a big victory in their season opener. It was a continuation of the good play Kennesaw Mountain showed down the stretch last season as it made its first playoff appearance. Cayman Prangley and Jah Welch made for a good 1-2 punch, and they will try to replicate the performance Friday against Discovery.
9. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns will have a few things to clean up after a season-opening loss to McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic. What Kell can build on is it was on the verge of making it a game last Saturday before a kickoff return took the wind out of its sails. The Longhorns now get another shot to beat a team from Powder Springs as they face Hillgrove for the first time Friday.
10. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets were unlucky, having to cancel their first two games against Riverwood and Collins Hill because of COVID protocols. It means Sprayberry’s first game of the year will be in region play Sept. 3 when it hosts Wheeler.
