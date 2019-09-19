Game: Walton (2-1) vs. North Gwinnett (2-1) , 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton 27, North Gwinnett 24
All-time series: Series tied 3-3
Prediction: Walton 24, North Gwinnett 21
Walton will travel to North Gwinnett Friday for one of the state’s highest-profile non-region games this season.
It is the third straight season the two teams will meet. The Raiders (2-1) won the first two meetings by a combined six points, and things are not expected to be any easier this season.
“We really like the big-game atmosphere,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “That’s why we play games like this. This is the kind of team we’re going to have to beat late in the season and in the playoffs. We found a way to win it the last two years. We’re going to put ourselves out there and see where we’re at.”
In the Bulldogs (2-1), Walton will face one of the most explosive offenses it will see all season.
Quarterback J.R. Martin is flanked by North Carolina commit Josh Downs and Division I prospect Bobby Ezzard, but North Gwinnett has also been sound in the running game behind Devin Crosby.
“They can do a little bit of everything,” Brunner said. “I think their quarterback is one of the most underrated at that position in the state. They probably have the two best receivers we’re going to see, and they can run it right at you. We have to be disciplined and be ready for everything defensively.”
Offensively, the Raiders have had some ups and downs this year, though Brunner said sophomore quarterback Zak Rozsman has continued to improve.
Teagan Bierria and Jayan Patal will need to play well at receiver, while K.D. Stokes and Julian Bumper will be called on to lead the running game.
“I think our guys are doing a phenomenal job,” Brunner said. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement. It’s because they’re coachable. Our young guys are stepping up. We just have to find a way to execute against one of the most talented teams in the state. Win, lose or draw, we’re going to come away better with a better understanding of who we are.”
While Walton has found ways to win close games in this matchup in each of the last two seasons, they got a taste of losing a close game earlier this year in a 12-10 loss to Collins Hill.
Brunner said his team learned a lot from that game, and better execution in those key moments could make the difference again this week.
“You have to make plays when it matters, but you have to put yourself in position to do that,” he said. “We have to stay on schedule on offense and give ourselves good positions on third down. This is the kind of game where the team who can convert on third down and stay on the field is going to have the best chance to win.”
