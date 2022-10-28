MARIETTA -- Walton scored on its first six possessions and rolled to a 45-0 Region 4AAAAAAA victory over Osborne on Friday at Cardinal Field.
Makari Bodiford had three rushing touchdowns in the first half, including a 32-yard scamper that put the Raiders (7-2, 3-1) in front 14-0 late in the first quarter. He also rushed in from 9 yards for Walton's first score of the game, and his 11-yard scoring run capped a nine-play, 78-yard drive to put the raiders up 31-0 midway through the second period.
Walton scored on back-to-back turnovers to build a 21-0 cushion as Jake Thorner's fumble recovery led to Bodiford's 32-yard touchdown run. Jeremy Hecklinski's 44-yard completion to Ayden Jackson helped set up the score.
Then, Wendell Gregory recorded an interception on Osborne's first play from scrimmage on its ensuing possession. After the turnover, Hecklinski quickly found Matthew Traynor for an 11-yard touchdown pass, giving Walton a 21-0 advantage.
Alex Rupp added a 27-yard field goal to start the second quarter, and Brady O'Connell scored from 1 yard out with 7 seconds on the clock to cap the first-half scoring.
Quin Brannon and Ashton Woods combined for three first-half sacks. Osborne's George Sharpton also had a first-half sack.
"I'm happy with the win and happy with the shutout," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. "We still have some things we need to clean up, so we're going to work to get better and make sure we're more prepared next week for our big region game against Wheeler."
Bodiford finished with six carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns, while Austin Williams ran five times for 47 yards. Hecklinski finished 9-for-14 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. His 21-yard completion to Cameran Loyd gave Walton a 45-0 lead on a running clock midway through the third quarter.
Loyd collected five receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Jackson caught three passes for 68 yards and a score. Kaeden Gilstrap came off the bench to go 3-of-4 for 62 passing yards, and Tyson McCrary had a fourth-quarter interception.
"We had a lot of guys play tonight, which is good for them to get some reps in," Brunner said. "Hats off to Osborne and coach (Luqman) Salam for what he and his coaching staff are doing here. They're kids played hard tonight."
Osborne (5-4, 0-4) was without several key players Friday as injuries have mounted throughout the season and the weeks leading up to the game.
Edward Burr competed 10 of 19 passes for 39 yards with an interception, while Joshua Tattershall came off the bench to produce 66 yards and an interception on 5-of-14 passing. Marques Vincent had four receptions for 36 yards, and Tyree Cook added two catches for 46 yards.
"It's difficult when you have starters out and then you lose some more kids late in the season when the games matter even more," Salam said. "You end up with kids playing out of position, and it's a tough situation for them, but this is giving us a chance to evaluate some kids going into next year, and that's a good thing. It's a step in the process and an adventure for us on our road to progress."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.