CARROLLTON -- Walton won the boys title and Hillgrove clinched the girls crown to make it a sweep of Class AAAAAAA team titles for Cobb County on the final day of the cross country state championships Saturday.
Despite missing two key senior runners -- Alex Helms and Erik Pitts -- due to injuries, Walton still managed to place two runners in the top 10 to help the Raiders win their first state title since 1986.
“We have two of our seniors out with injuries, and that hurts,” Walton coach Travis Gower said. “The other guys knew they had to step up, and they did, and I am so proud of them. This is the first state title in 30-something years for the Walton boys, so this is a big day for our program.”
With 98 points, Walton placed 18 points ahead of runner-up Lambert. Marietta (133) also earned a spot on the podium with a fourth-place finish behind West Forsyth (119).
Other Cobb finishers included Hillgrove (14th, 366), Kennesaw Mountain (17th, 484) and Campbell (23rd, 687).
It was also a historic day for the Hillgrove girls, who won the first team state title in any sport in the school’s 13-year history. Three of the Lady Hawks' runners placed in the top 10.
“During the season, we just wanted to stay healthy and keep getting better and better,” Hillgrove coach Jonathan Gambrell said. “We knew winning AAAAAAA would be tough going up against teams like Marietta and South Forsyth, but the girls bought into the goal of winning the state championship. They worked so hard for this, and I am so proud of them.”
The Lady Hawks scored 77 points to claim the top spot, while Walton (99) finished third behind runner-up South Forsyth (90) and ahead of fourth-place West Forsyth (100).
Marietta (201) finished sixth, while Campbell (540) was 17th, Kennesaw Mountain (545) 18th and Wheeler (639) 23rd.
Hillgrove’s Noah Hayes and Marietta’s June Nwaniki came away with runner-up finishes individually.
Hayes finished with a time of 16 minutes, 6.99 seconds to place behind Archer's Myles Collins (15:46.77).
“I’m happy with the runner-up finish,” Hayes said. “It’s tough to beat a great runner like Myles.”
Marietta’s Kamari Miller (16:09.32) finished third, while Walton teammates Connor Old (16:18.25) and Zac Shaffer (16:31.24) placed fifth and seventh, respectively, to spearhead the Raiders' team title and place on the podium individually.
Mwaniki crossed the finish line at 19:15.49 to finish behind South Forsyth's Madelynne Cadeau (18:46.57).
“I didn’t want to push it too hard the first mile,” Mwaniki said. “I wanted to stay in the first mile, then push it harder the next 2 miles and make it a 2-mile race."
Hillgrove’s Grace Elsworth (19:30.65) was third, finishing just ahead of Walton’s Sarah Burwell (19:31.34) to lead the Lady Hawks to their team crown.
Elsworth was joined on the podium by Hillgrove teammates Ava Brooks (9th, 19:41.82) and Sierra Wehrenberg (10th, 19:43.55).
Whitefield Academy’s Devin Wade (16:27.56) finished third in the Class A private-school race, the only Cobb runner to place in the top 10.
Wade finished behind Athens Academy's Graham Blanks, who had the all-classification fastest time of 15:33:32, and Landmark Christian's Zackary Truitt (16:05.81).
Whitefield (164) finished sixth in the team standings, while Mount Paran Christian (271) was 10th and North Cobb Christian (276) was 12th.
In the girls race, North Cobb Christian (10th, 277) and Mount Paran Christian (14th, 322) were the only local teams participating.
