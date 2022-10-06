Game: North Cobb (3-2) at Walton (4-1), 8 p.m. TV: GPB
Last year: North Cobb 51, Walton 29
Overall Series: Walton leads 11-10
Prediction: Walton 24, North Cobb 23
For North Cobb give itself its best chance, coach Shane Queen said the Warriors need Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski to be on the sidelines as much as possible.
For Walton to break through, the Raiders would prefer for Hecklinski to be on the field for as much as possible. He's Cobb County's leading passer and has completed more than 70 percent of his passes in the first five games this season (85 of 121) for 1,607 yards and has 18 touchdowns.
It's the Region 5AAAAAAA opener for both teams, and they will be matching up strength against strength on Friday at Raider Valley. Walton's offense has averaged 41 points a game this season while the North Cobb defensive unit is allowing 18.
Both teams are coming off grueling non-region schedules that includes some of the state's top-rated programs, but both teams agree the best chance of success will hinge on where Hecklinski spends most of his time.
“We have to be efficient on offense,” Brunner said. “We can't afford any three-and-outs.”
Hecklinski and his offensive teammates were efficient while winning a 51-49 shootout at North Paulding last week in their final non-region game.
Walton's offense conjured up 567 total yards with Hecklinski completing 22-of-27 pass attempts for 409 yards and six touchdowns. Three Walton receivers – Wyatt Sonderman, Hunter Teal and Cameran Loyd – surpassed 100 yards. Four of Hecklinski's touchdown passes were 25-yards or more with the longest being a 60-yarder to Loyd.
“Jeremy Hecklinski is one of the top quarterbacks in the state. He can make all the throws,” Queen said. “We have our hands full because he has a ton of weapons on that side of the ball. We cannot give up the big play. They have a lot of four-play, 85-yard drives. We worked on some things to slow them down offensively and try to keep Jeremy on the sideline.”
North Cobb is coming off a 21-7 victory over a pass-heavy Milton squad.
Defensively, the Warriors held the reigning state runners-up to 210 total yards and only 10 on the ground. Offensively, they relied on the running attack with running backs Ben Hall collecting 170 yards and David Mbadinga getting 76. Quarterback Nick Grimstead, who is still filling in for starting quarterback Malachi Singleton while he is out with his foot injury, also ran for 118 yards.
“Offensively, we go how those guys up front go,” Queen said. “They've done a good job blocking, and Nick has grown into the offense. We need to run the football, move the chains and control the clock.”
