Walker and Mount Paran Christian traded touchdowns Friday until the Wolverines took advantage of a late missed extra point by the Eagles to seal a 21-20 victory in a Region 6A (B) contest.
It was Walker’s first win over Mount Paran since 2012 when the Wolverines went undefeated during the regular season under former coach John East. The win moves Walker into a tie for third in the region standings behind Whitefield Academy and Fellowship Christian. Walker and Whitefield will meet on Friday with playoff positioning on the line.
Mount Paran, which has lost three of its last four, will travel to St. Francis to try and get back in the race.
The Wolverines (4-3, 3-2) did not lead in the game until Jake Tasman caught an 18-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, and Nick Rath converted the extra point to put the Wolverines in front.
The Wolverines needed to make two late stops in order to secure their lead, and they managed a three-and-out on their first attempt. On Mount Paran’s final drive, the Eagles made it to midfield before Tate Harrison batted down a Mount Paran pass attempt on fourth-and-3.
“(Friday), we took advantage of our opportunities and the kids did an outstanding job,” Walker coach Matt Casper said. “They handled the emotions of the game very well, and in the end, we made a few plays that turned out to be the difference.”
The Eagles (3-3, 2-3) got on the board on a 2-yard touchdown run by Matthew Moore. Walker tied it at 7-all when Tasman caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Keon Smart.
Mount Paran retook a lead on a 30-yard touchdown run by Niko Vangarelli. Walker tied the score again on a 40-yard catch by Omar Cooper.
Then Vangarelli scored again, this time from 3 yards to put his team back in the driver’s seat. Only this time, the Eagles settled for six.
“Ay time you lose, it’s difficult,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said, “But they’ll put it behind us and get ready for the next one. That’s all they can do.”
