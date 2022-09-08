Game: Walker (1-1) at Strong Rock Christian (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Strong Rock 35, Walker 14
After starting the 2022 season with a victory over Saint Mary’s Academy, Walker dropped its first game of the season last week in a 36-18 loss to Lake Oconee Academy.
Now, the Wolverines look to bounce back as they take the road again, travelling to Locust Grove to take on Strong Rock Christian.
It will be the first meeting between the programs. The Patriots dropped their first two games this season, losing 26-12 to Mount de Sales in Week 1 then being shutout 35-0 by Whitefield Academy in Week 2, but earned their first win last week in a 42-19 win over Deerfield-Windsor.
Walker’s offense, which is averaging 23 points a game, will be facing a Strong Rock Christian defense that has allowed an average of 26.7 points per game.
Quarterback Aidan Charles has gone 13-for-24 for 191 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Wolverines, while Grant Addison has had three carries for 60-yards rushing with one touchdown, followed by Lucas Cardona who has 11 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown.
Walker’s defense, which has allowed 46 points in its two games, will be tasked with controlling a Patriots offense that is averaging 18 points a game. Cardona leads the Wolverines defense with 31 total tackles, and Tae Washington follows close behind with 26.
