Game: Walker (1-6) at Lanier Christian (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Lanier Christian 38, Walker 8
Walker takes the road for its final away game of the season as it travels to Flowery Branch to take on Lanier Christian on Friday.
The Wolverines are looking to snap their six-game losing streak, after falling 45-8 to Cherokee Christian, and are looking to get their second win of the season for the first time since 2019.
It is the first match-up between Walker and Lanier Christian. The Lightning, who come from the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools AA Region I, are coming off a 42-21 win over King’s Ridge Christian.
Walker’s offense, which has put up an average of 13.7 points per game this season, will be up against a Lanier Christian defense that is allowing only 14.4 points per game. The most points the Lightning’s defense has allowed in a game is 21, which it gave up over the past two weeks — in its win over King’s Ridge Christian and a 21-16 loss to King’s Academy the week prior. It has shut out two opponents this season — North Georgia Christian (70-0) and Notre Dame Academy (58-0).
Lanier Christian’s offense, which has put up 408 points this season and is averaging 51 points a game, will be a challenge for Walker’s defense. The Wolverine defense has allowed an average of 37.8 points per game, and its 45-points allowed last week was the second most it has allowed this season, after giving up its season-high 48 points in its loss to King’s Ridge Christian.
After the matchup this week, Walker returns home to Robertson Field next week to finish out its 2022 season against Pinecrest Academy.
