Game: Fellowship (2-0) at Walker (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Fellowship 57, Walker 20
All-time series: Walker leads 3-2
Prediction: Fellowship 35, Walker 21
Walker will open Region 6A (B) play Friday with a visit from defending subregion champion Fellowship Christian.
The Wolverines (1-1) have been working to get their depth up to speed through their first two games of the season, and coach Matt Casper said it remains the goal, no matter who the opponent is.
“Behind out experienced group we have a good amount of inexperience,” he said. “You have short practice weeks, so you have to find ways to maximize all the kids on your roster. We’re still keeping that ultimate goal in mind to be the best team we can by the end of the season.”
Though they will have a difficult game to begin their subregion schedule, the Wolverines are still looking to get the slate started with a win.
“Like every team, we want to get to compete for a region title and get into the playoffs,” Casper said. “That means every region game is important. You have to pick up wins and put other teams behind you whenever you can.”
While Walker struggled at times offensively against North Cobb Christian, it did show positive signs in a 35-point outing against Athens Christian.
Parker Cook has led the rushing attack, while quarterback Charlie Condon has helped control the tempo. Both will need to play well to give the Wolverines a chance against the Paladins’ (2-0) ball-control offense.
“Our goal is to play keepaway,” Casper said. “We’re going to go as slow as we possibly can. We want to go 3-3-4 and move the change. We want to keep them off the field as much as possible, even if that means taking some risks on fourth down.”
That does not mean things will be any easier than when the Paladins have the ball.
Led by Murphy Reeves and Jayven Hall, Fellowship Christian has rushed for 734 yards and scored 95 points through two games.
During their impressive start, the Paladins have rarely been stopped and have averaged 9.9 yards per carry, but Casper said he has faith in his defense to make stops.
His focus this week has been on identifying tendencies and preparing his team to make stops.
