Game: Walker (1-2, 0-1) at Pinecrest Academy (0-3, 0-1)
Last year: Pinecrest 37, Walker 30
All-time series: Pinecrest leads 4-1
Prediction: Walker 35, Pinecrest 27
After starting the season with an impressive 17-point victory over Athens Christian, Walker has fallen on tough times following back-to-back losses by a combined score of 74-7.
However, the Wolverines hope to snap their two-game skid and earn their first Region 6A (B) victory of the season in the process when they take on Pinecrest Academy tonight at Pinecrest Academy Stadium.
Like the Wolverines, Pinecrest Academy, which is also eyeing its first region win of the year, has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball, totaling only 27 points through three games while giving up 108.
One of these team will move to 1-1 in region play after tonight, and Walker coach Matt Casper would love for his team to come out victories. He knows, however, that a win won’t be easy to come by.
“Pinecrest is a very physical, tough football team,” he said. “They play hard. They have a dual threat quarterback who’s as good with his feet as he is with his arm. On defense, they really swarm and get to the ball well. So, it’ll be a tough matchup for us on the road. If we can execute and play the way I know we’re capable of playing, then I like our chances.”
Walker is coming off a bye week, so the extra time used in preparing for the Paladins will hopefully pay dividends.
“We had two pretty physical games, so it helped to have a bye last week,” Casper said. “But, when you get beat that bad, it’s good when you can get back on the field as soon as possible and not prolong and think about those mistakes.
“So, that last game has been with us for a while, and now it’s time to turn the page. We got some rest and prepared for Pinecrest and we’re getting ready for seven straight games to finish out the season.”
Casper said preparations for tonight are going well, and the players are ready to get back on to the field and go head-to-head with the Paladins.
“Our kids are doing a great job focusing on the task at hand, one practice at a time,” Casper said. “They realize that our last two opponents were very good teams. We showed good character in the way we played and how we responded afterwards. We were disappointed in the outcome, but we’re looking forward to (tonight) to help gain some momentum for the rest of the season.”
