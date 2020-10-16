MARIETTA -- Walker more than doubled its offensive output of the season as the Wolverines earned their first win of the season, beating St. Francis 42-15 at Robertson Stadium on Friday.
Walker (1-5) had scored only 40 points in its first five games of the season, but the victory was special for another reason. It was the first win for new coach Aaron Dobbins.
“Our kids have battled hard. They’re resilient and fighters,” said Dobbins, who replaced former head coach Michael Gunn after Walker's loss to Community Christian two weeks ago. “ I told them all week, 'We can’t focus on the score, we can’t focus on the record, and we absolutely cannot move forward looking down.'”
It was a run-away from the first snap.
Quarterback Charlie Condon got the Wolverines on the board with a fourth-down, 1-yard run for a touchdown, and then Parker Cook followed with a 72-yard run for a score.
St. Francis looked to cut into the 14-0 lead when quarterback Jaiden Jenkins connected on a 72-yard throw to Camden Lusk down to the Wolverines 5-yard line. But the Knights were unable to turn the play into points when they missed a 22-yard field goal attempt.
Keon Smart put Walker up 21-0 on a 62-yard touchdown run. He finished the night with 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns, after adding scores of 10 and 58 yards.
Leading 28-0 at the half, Condon threw a 19-yard pass to Tate Harrison midway through the third quarter.
“It’s a new season from here on out, basically each week is a one-week season,” Dobbins said. “They came out with a different mindset, we added a lot more physicality to practice and I think that was the gamechanger because we (were able) to see some game speed.”
St. Francis finally got on the board when Jenkins completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Lusk.
Running back Gianni Dorsey scored the final touchdown of the night on a a 70-yard run.
