Walker took advantage of four Athens Christian turnovers, turning them into three scores, and opened the season with a 35-18 victory Friday night.
The win was payback for the Wolverines, who lost to Athens Christian 28-0 at home a year ago.
"We are definitely excited," Walker coach Matt Casper said. "I'm really proud of our guys. It was a true team win.
Walker (1-0) started early by recovering an onside kick and moving down the field for an early touchdown to set the tone. The Wolverines led 14-11 at the half and then poured it on in the third quarter.
Parker Cook scored from 3 yards out on the opening drive at the half to push the lead to 21-11.
Nick Rath then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, leading to a 29-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Condon to Jake Tasman.
One play later, Athens Christian (0-1) fumbled again and Cook quickly capitalized with his second touchdown of the night -- this one from 9 yards out -- to extend the lead to 35-11 with just under 4 minutes to play in the third quarter.
"We took full advantage," Casper said. "I think Athens Christian may have run three offensive plays in the quarter."
Keon Smart put Walker in front in the first half by scoring on runs of 15 and 7 yards. He had a fumble recovery and Tasman also had an interception.
"We did an outstanding job running the ball (Friday)," Casper said.
The Wolverines will have a week off to prepare for their home opener against North Cobb Christian on Sept. 6.
