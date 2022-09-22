Game: Skipstone Academy (3-0) at Walker (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Skipstone 35, Walker 14
After three games on the road, Walker returns home for the first time in a month.
The Wolverines will face Skipstone Academy for the first time in program history on Friday night at Robertson Field.
“The kids are really excited and the coaching staff is really excited,” Walker coach Tom Evangelista said. “It’s just going to be nice playing in front of our fans, and not having to be on the bus travelling outside the city of Atlanta on a Friday. We are really excited to be back in front of the home crowd.”
Walker is coming off a 48-18 loss to King’s Ridge Christian last week. Despite the loss, the Wolverine offense put up a season-high 320-yards, including an 84-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aidan Charles to Cole McKee for a school record.
The Wolverines will be facing a Warriors squad from Region 2AA that outscored opponents this season 89-6. Skipstone Academy has yet to lose a game, winning its three contests aganist Harvester Christian (36-0), King’s Academy (19-6) and Pinecrest Academy (34-0).
However, Evangelista said the Warriors squad is similar to the Wolverines — with a roster size of 24 kids.
“The last couple teams that we played, they had 30 to 40 kids on their roster,” he said. “(Skipstone) has 24 kids, and we have 20. We are excited because during the last couple of weeks, you get later in the game and we just get worn down because kids are playing both ways."
