Game: Cherokee Christian (5-2) at Walker (1-5), 7:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Cherokee Christian 21, Walker 10
After two weeks off, Walker returns to Robertson Field this week as it hosts Cherokee Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
It will be the first time the Wolverines have taken the field since their 42-6 loss to King’s Academy on Sept. 30.
Now, the Wolverines turn their attention to hosting a Warriors squad from Region 1AA that is looking for its fifth-straight victory after four consecutive wins over North Georgia Christian (49-6), King’s Academy (42-6), Lake Oconee Academy (34-14) and King’s Ridge Christian (36-6). It is the first meeting between the programs.
Walker’s offense, led by Aidan Charles, who has gone 48-for-88 passing for 663 yards and six touchdowns, will be up against a Cherokee Christian defense that is allowing 17 points per game.
The Wolverines defense will be up aganist a high-scoring Warriors offense, who is putting up an average of 35 points per game. So far this season, Cherokee Chrisitan has outscored its opponents 247-123.
The match-up marks the start of the final three-game stretch of Walker’s 2022 season, as it faces Lanier Christian on Oct. 28 then Pinecrest Academy on Nov. 4 for the final game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.