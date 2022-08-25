Walker will get its 2022 season underway on Friday as it hosts Saint Mary’s Academy at Robertson Field.
“The kids are really excited to get the opportunity to play under the lights,” Walker interim head coach Tom Evangelista said. “They are really excited to be able to open the season at home.”
This season, though, will look a bit different for the Wolverines over previous seasons. They have new coach Tom Evangelista at the helm, and after consecutive 1-9 seasons and due to low roster numbers, the team opted to play a non-region schedule this year to focus on growing the program.
Currently, Walker has only 21 players listed on its varsity roster, consisting of mostly juniors and freshmen, along with a lot of new players. The Bobcats, Evangelista said, are in a similar position, which will make for an even playing field Friday night.
Walker will be facing a Saint Mary’s Academy team that it has not faced since 2005. The four years prior to that, though, the teams faced off consistently, with the Wolverines winning the last two of the match-ups.
The Bobcats, who are a part of Georgia Independent Athletic Association Class AA, finished 1-10 last season, and earned their first win since 2017. They started their 2022 season last Friday, in a 72-0 loss to Heritage.
“We are telling our kids to worry about controlling the things that they can control,” Evangelista said. “Not to worry about the opponent.”
