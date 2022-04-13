The Walker football team will have another new coach for the 2022 season.
Gary Nelson stepped down to become an assistant coach position at Pace Academy, Walker headmaster Jack Hall announced Wednesday in a letter to school families.
Hall added that Tom Evangelista, who most recently served as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator, will serve as the program's interim head coach this fall.
Nelson, who came to Walker from Southside High School in Alabama, was coach for one season, going 1-9.
“I have enjoyed working with coach Nelson and am sad to see him leave Walker,” athletic director Salina Crayton said in the letter to the community. “However, I am optimistic about the future of Walker football under coach Evangelista. He has a vision for the program that will be shared in an upcoming meeting.”
Evangelista will be Walker’s fourth head coach in three seasons. After Matt Casper's departure following the 2019 season, Michael Gunn began the 2020 season as coach before Aaron Dobbins took over following a midseason change. That was followed by Nelson's hire before the 2021 season.
Evangelista has been at Walker since 2019, after previously working as the defensive coordinator at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta.
His resume includes significant experience on the college level, including tenures as defensive coordinator at Presbyterian, South Carolina State and the University of the South. He also worked as an assistant at Furman, West Alabama and West Georgia.
Evangelista spent three years as a graduate assistant at Clemson under then-coach Tommy Bowden. After graduating from Vanderbilt in 1994, he spent three years as a graduate assistant at West Georgia, where he worked with current Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon.
Evangelista takes over a Walker program that has gone 1-9 in three of the last four seasons, has not made the playoffs in five years and has not had a winning record since 2012.
Evangelista said he is grateful for the opportunity to be the new coach at Walker.
“The goal will always be to play together as one team, play with great effort and enthusiasm and reach our potential while having fun,” he said in the letter. “Our expectation is that 2022 will see all levels of our football program achieve unrivaled success!”
