After getting its first win of the season in a 55-18 win against Community Christian, then having a bye last week, Walker is ready to get back into action as it travels to St. Francis on Friday.
“Last week was just a great week to slow down and focus on us,” coach Gary Nelson said. “We had so many kids (that when) the last time we had an opportunity to practice and not worry about an opponent, they were heading into their first game. So, it was a chance for them after having some game experience to take a step back and focus on technique and how we actually try to play the game.”
The Knights come into the game with an offense that is averaging 14.2 points and a defense that is giving up 31.2. The Region 6A Private foe from Alpharetta comes into the game 0-5, off of a 40-7 loss to Fellowship Christian.
“St. Francis, their record doesn’t indicate, I don’t think, how good they can be,” Nelson said. “They are a very talented team, they are very athletic in their skill positions and they are very big up front. They are a lot bigger than I expected them to be, so they are a challenge.”
Halfway through the season, Walker is scoring 21 points per game, and is led by Jackson Krall and Harrison McClure. Krall has been a bright spot on both sides of the ball, with 292 yards rushing, three scores and 44 tackles, while McClure has thrown for 637 yards and eight touchdowns.
Nelson said he feels his team, which has been relatively healthy, is in a good spot at this point in the season.
“The newness has worn off, so it really becomes who can sustain,” he said. “So we are trying to teach our kids how you sustain a season going into the back half. I think the good thing for us is because it is new for a lot of our guys and they are experiencing that for the first time, we get to teach them to handle that as we go. So (there’s) definitely some good opportunities for us going forward.”
By Anna Snyder
MDJ Sports Writer
Mount Paran Christian will try to finish its non-region schedule with a win as it goes on the road to take on King’s Ridge Christian.
It will be the last game for the Eagles before they open the Region 7A Private schedule at home against Darlington next week.
Mount Paran (2-3) will attempt to complete its non-region slate at .500 after losing its last three games in a row.
“We don’t talk about winning, but we don’t want them to be depressed too much in terms of being too tight and going out there just for the sake of winning,” Mount Paran Christian coach Mitch Jordan said. “We’re focused on getting better. But yes, it would be nice to get some momentum going into our region schedule. The kids know that and the coaches know that. So we’re focused on getting better, but we’ve struggled the last few weeks against good opponents and King’s Ridge is another good one. So we have our work cut out for us, but it would be nice to have a positive outcome going into our first region game.”
Mount Paran is coming off a 20-13 loss to Commerce last week. The Eagles gained 249 yards on the ground, with Sam Griffith-Tesch leading the way with 105.
The defense was led by Wesley Hollis (12 tackles) and Evan Warren (11 tackles) against Commerce.
“Our kids played hard,” Jordan said. “We saw some different looks from Commerce. It was a great environment playing there. I thought we played a tough game and had some opportunities to score some points down in the red zone that we didn’t capitalize on.”
King’s Ridge is a team coming off its first state playoff appearance since joining the GHSA in 2008. The Tigers are coached by Terry Crowder, who led Chattahoochee to a perfect 15-0 season and the Class AAAA state championship in 2010.
“King’s Ridge is going to be coached up in all phases of the game,” Jordan said. “They’ve got a really good quarterback, very good skill players, the tailback is one of the best that we will see.
By Greg Oshust
MDJ Sports Correspondent
