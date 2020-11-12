Game: Darlington (5-4, 1-2) at Walker (1-7, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Darlington 20, Walker 6 (Nov. 11, 2016)
All-time series: Darlington leads 6-0
Prediction: Darlington 24, Walker 10
Walker will try to earn its first region victory Friday when it hosts Darlington in a key Region 7A-Private matchup.
The Wolverines, who are coming off a bye week, can put themsleves in position to secure a playoff spot with a win over the Tigers.
Darlington has one victory in region play, while Walker and Mount Paran Christian are still looking to earn their first. Two of the three will earn a spot into the postseason.
Darlington’s region win came over Mount Paran giving the Tigers that tiebreaker. Mount Paran travels to Walker next week for the season finale.
The Wolverines will likely try to get running back Keon Smart the ball early and often on Friday. Smart enters the game seventh in the county in rushing with 604 yards and seven touchdowns.
Quarterback Charlie Condon has thrown for 638 yards and five touchdowns, but he has been intercepted eight times. His favorite receiver, Parker Cook, has 29 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns.
The offense comes in averaging only 11 points per game and will have to have some success to help the defense.
Walker is allowing 31.3 points per game, which includes giving up 83 points combined over the last two games to region leaders Christian Heritage and North Cobb Christian.
Jackson Krall leads the defensive unit with 59 tackles and three sacks. Smart, who plays nearly every play of every game, also has two interceptions.
