Game: Community Christian (0-3) at Walker (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Walker 35, Community Christian 14
Walker will look to post its first win of the season when it faces Community Christian in a game built out of necessity.
The Wolverines (0-4) were originally scheduled to play Pinecrest Academy, but due to COVID-19 concerns and wanting to take health precautions for their players, the Paladins cancelled their regular season during the summer and decided to participate in 8-man football.
It led to Walker athletic director Leigh Block reaching out to Community Christian and led to the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools program from Stockbridge to come to Marietta for Friday’s matchup.
The Knights (0-3) are also looking for their first win of their season. They come into the game being outscored by an average score of 30-9. Their last game, which was on Sept. 18, they lost 20-2 to The King’s Academy from Woodstock.
“We’ve been preparing just like we have been with every other team we’ve played already,” Gunn said. “We’re just really focusing on making ourselves better every week and working on the things (the Knights) do well.”
Gunn said a key focus will be trying to keep Community Christian from making the big chunk plays down field.
“They sort of do things that we saw last week,” Gunn said. “They have a pretty athletic quarterback and other skilled players that we’ll be keeping an eye out for.”
Keon Smart will have another busy night ahead of him as Gunn said he plans on having him on both sides of the ball, with a focus on offense.
“I think we’ll probably move him around a little bit,” he said. “We’ll have him at receiver and running back just make him a little hard to deal with and give him the ball as many times as we can.”
