Game: Walker (1-0) at Lake Oconee Academy (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First Meeting
All-time series: First Meeting
Prediction: Walker 21, Lake Oconee Academy 20
Last week, Walker got its first win in a 28-12 victory over Saint Mary’s Academy in its 2022 season opener.
The win is a step in the right direction for the Wolverines program, who opted out of playing a region schedule this season to focus on rebuilding the program. It is their first win under interim head coach Tom Evangelista, their first 1-0 start since 2019 and it’s the least amount of points they have allowed since the 2020 season.
“Obviously it was a great way to start the season,” Evangelista said. “The kids were really excited. We played really well considering it was our first game on both sides of the ball.”
Now, Walker is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2013 as it takes its first road trip of the season, travelling to Greensboro to take on Lake Oconee Academy. It will be the first meeting between the programs.
The Titans, who are in Region 8A Division II, are still searching for their first win of the season. In Week 1, they fell 42-6 to George Walton Academy, then were shut-out 23-0 to Towns County last week.
Heading into the match-up, Evangelista said the Wolverines will continue to focus on themselves and improving.
“What I’ve been most impressed with this week is the drive to get better and fix the mistakes,” he said. “I’ve been pleased with the way the kids have been working.
“I think if we can execute to the level that I know we are capable of, I think we will be in great shape this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.