Game: St. Francis (1-4) at Walker (0-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: St. Francis 45, Walker 27
All-time series: Series tied 3-3
Prediction: St. Francis 21, Walker 14
Walker closes its non-region slate of games when it entertains St. Francis at Robertson Field tonight.
The Knights have won the last two meetings to even the series at three games apiece. However, both squads are struggling entering the matchup with the Wolverines, who are seeking their first win of the season, averaging 8 points per game on offense while giving up 30.4 on defense.
“These kids have been working hard. And they’re resilient kids,” Walker coach Aaron Dobbins said. “They’re staying focused on one game at a time. We’re coming off a bye last week, so we’ve had time to fix some things that needed fixing and we’ve had a good week of practice.
“We don’t have 50 kids on the roster, so everybody contributes and has stepped into their roles with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We’re focused on just trying to make ourselves better every day and to continue to play hard.”
Meanwhile, St. Francis recorded a 35-7 win over Class AAA Lumpkin County two weeks ago for its only victory of the year. The Knights are averaging 13 points per game but are allowing 37.4 per contest.
Dobbins, who took over the program from former coach Michael Gunn following the Wolverines’ game against Community Christian two weeks ago, hopes to get his team into the win column for the first time this season with games looming on the schedule against region opponents that are a combined 12-3 on the year.
“St. Francis is extremely athletic,” Dobbins said. “They pass the eyeball test when you see them on film. They’re young. They have a good quarterback who’s a freshman or sophomore and they have two guys on the offensive linemen who are freshmen.
“Their guys in the backfield are tough runners and have a chance to break off an 80-yard play if you’re not playing sound, fundamental defense. They have talent at wide receiver, too. So, we have our work cut out for us.”
Dobbins’ plan since the bye week has been to keep his team focused on the things it can control. In doing so, good things will happen.
“We’re focusing on ourselves,” he said. “We know good things often happen when you play focused, disciplined football and remember your fundamentals and technique. When you can do those things, and get to the fourth quarter, you never know what can happen.”
