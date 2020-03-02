Walker has hired former Athens Academy coach Michael Gunn as its new football coach.
Gunn comes to the Wolverines with a 194-72-1 in GHSA play at Athens Academy from 1991-2013. There, he led the Spartans to seven region titles, nine double-digit victory seasons and 17 playoff appearances.
For the last seven years, Gunn has served as offensive coordinator, first for Collins Hill and most recently for Clarke Central.
Gunn succeeds Matt Casper, who led the Wolverines for six seasons.
“It is time to turn Walker’s football program into a consistent winner, and I am honored to have the opportunity to do that,” Gunn said in a release.
Walker Head of School Jack Hall said in the release he is thrilled to have a coach with such experience leading the football program.
“Given the amazing success coach Gunn had at Athens Academy, we are confident he will have great success building on Walker’s foundation,” Hall said.
Gunn, who was inducted into the Athens Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, is known for developing players on and off the field and for his work in the classroom as a math teacher.
“Many of his former players, including 40 All-State players, and students remain in contact with him today and speak very highly of his impact in their lives,” said James Brock, Walker trustee and member of the search committee. “Coach Gunn is an outstanding fit for The Walker School.”
Gunn graduated from Marist School in Atlanta. At the University of Georgia, he earned a B.A. and Masters in Math Education and served as a graduate assistant coach for then Bulldogs' coach Ray Goff.
Gunn also will serve as Walker’s track coach.
