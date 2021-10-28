Game: Walker (1-7, 0-2) at Darlington (8-1, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Darlington 46, Walker 8
All-time series: Darlington leads 7-0
Prediction: Darlington 35, Walker 14
Walker heads to Rome this week for its final road trip of the 2021 season as it takes on Darlington in a Region 7A Private matchup.
It will be the second consecutive year the two programs have faced off, but the first time with Nelson at the helm of the Wolverines programs.
The Tigers (8-1, 3-0) are looking for their first region title since 2015, and with wins over Mount Paran Christian (49-21), Christian Heritage (28-24) and North Cobb Christian (35-23), they are on track to do so.
Walker (1-7, 0-2) faces a challenge this week as it has to try to contain a Darlington team that is on an eight-game win streak after losing its season-opener 14-13 to Whitefield Academy. This season, the Tigers have put up 269 points while its defense has allowed only 157.
“It is quite a difficult task to go on the road there to play a top-10 team that is in the driver’s seat in our region,” Walker coach Gary Nelson said. “That is a tall order for sure.”
The Wolverines had a bye last week, but were shut-out in their past two losses to North Cobb Christian and Christian Heritage, and were outscored 87-0.
Nelson said at this point in the season, his team is not worried about its winning or losing, but instead is focused on improving.
“We have to keep trying to get better,” he said. “That was our goal from the beginning of the year, to be a little bit better at the end of the year then we were at the beginning, and it does not really feel like we are in a position to focus on records or anything like that. That is still where we are at, we have to work on ourselves and we have a great opportunity to try to do that this week.”
Walker is led offensively by quarterback Harrison McClure, who has thrown for 753 yards passing and nine touchdowns, while Jackson Krall leads the defense with 48 tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.