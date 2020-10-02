MARIETTA — Justin Etheridge kicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to lift Community Christian to a 17-14 victory over Walker on Friday.
The Wolverines had a chance to send the game to overtime, but a late 42-yard field goal attempt was blocked, and the Knights were able to kneel down for the final minute of the game.
“It’s disappointing and the kids are really down about it,” Walker coach Michael Gunn said. “It’s tough on them and I understand that.”
Walker started strong in the first quarter when running back Keon Smart broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
Smart finished the night with 22 carries for 140 of the Wolverines’ 169 yards rushing.
Community Christian responded on the ensuing drive, which was capped with a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Luke Johnson. The Knights ran for 211 yards.
Walker retook the lead at the beginning of the second quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Condon to Parker Cook. Condon finished the night 3-of-9 for 59 yards.
Community Christian tied the game 2 minutes later on a 13-yard touchdown from Johnson to running back Gabe Fernandez.
Walker’s defense stiffened in the second half and held the Knights out of the end zone. The effort gave the offense a chance to win the game.
“Our defense gave us the ball back twice in the fourth quarter,” Gunn said. “I just wish we could have done something about it.”
Gunn said penalties played a big part in the offense’s struggle.
“We had opportunities to take back the lead in the third and fourth quarter but we shot ourselves in the foot in penalties,” he said.
The Wolverines head in their bye week 0-5. They return to the field Oct. 16 to take on St. Francis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.