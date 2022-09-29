MARIETTA -- Walker struggled to contain King’s Academy's offense, falling 42-6 on Thursday at Kell.
Stephen Morrison scored the lone touchdown for the Wolverines (1-4) from 1 yard out in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, with no time remaining to kick an extra point.
Still looking for its second win after a season-opening victory over St. Mary's Academy, Walker will have two weeks off before it resumes play by hosting Cherokee Christian on Oct. 21.
“We’re going to take these next two weeks and just try to get healthy,” Walker coach Tom Evangelista said. “I’m proud of the kids because they just keep battling. We know the odds are stacked against us. The thing that I’m just looking for is to come out every game and give it your best and play ‘til the end.”
Walker could not stop King’s Academy (2-2) and Thomas Lubben in the first half as he rushed for three of the Knights’ four touchdowns, with Kyle Mullinax chipping in with a 41-yard catch from Will Johnson.
Johnson found Gavin Smathers for 31 yards in the first and only scoring drive of the third quarter. King’s Academy finished out its scoring with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown from Nick Driggers.
It was the first win against a Georgia High School Association opponent for King's Academy, a Woodstock-based program that plays in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.