VALDOSTA — An early hole proved too much for Harrison to overcome as its rally fell short 45-35 to Lowndes Vikings on Friday night.
Trailing by as many as 28 points, the Hoyas (4-7) cut the deficit to 10 on a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Emmitt Hill with 4:17 to play.
The Hoyas got the ball back with 2:32 left in the game, but their chance to cut the lead to three ended with a Kelan Hill interception with 1:26 to play.
“They were 22-0 in like the first 6 minutes,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “We had a pick-6, we had a scramble where they lost containment for a touchdown. It was just 22 points in the first 6 minutes and we’re not good coming from behind against a No. 1 seed.”
Jared Montour’s 5-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the third quarter cut the lead to 35-21. Though the Vikings (9-2) marched down to the Hoyas’ doorstep on their next drive, the Hoyas were able to keep the Vikings out of the end zone and they forced a field goal by Franklin Aguilar that made it 38-21 with just under 46 seconds left in the quarter.
The Hoyas finished with 430 yards of total offense, but were undone by four turnovers.
Quarterback Jake Walling finished the game 18 of 35 for 251 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Montour led the rushing attack for the Hoyas with 18 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown.
The Hoyas scored a pair of touchdowns off of Viking miscues as they pulled within a 35-14 deficit at halftime.
“Defensively, it was just a couple of little adjustments,” Cassidy said. “They were running a tight end set with two receivers to that side and we had a plan for it and it wasn’t working, so we adjusted at halftime and it worked.”
After forcing the Vikings into fourth-and-8 from the 41, the Hoyas turned the Vikings over on downs with 3:30 left in the second quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Walling hit Brady Kluse for a first down then found Akhnaton Shabazz for 26 yards while drawing a roughing the passer penalty on the Vikings.
On first-and-goal from the Viking 7, Walling threw to Brigman for the Hoyas’ first score of the night to make it 28-7 with 2:51 left in the half.
Despite the score, the Hoyas couldn’t contain the Vikings on defense as Brown connected with Khris Thomas for 20 yards to set up first-and-goal from the 6.
Chase Belcher ate up much of the yardage with a 5-yard push to get the Vikings to the 1 before Brown walked in untouched for the score to make it 35-7 with 1:26 left in the second quarter.
The Hoyas found themselves in a hole early as Walling was picked off twice in the first quarter. The first of which went back for six as the Vikings’ Josh Pickett stepped in front for the takeaway.
Walling’s second interception went to the Vikings’ CJ Tomlin.
Off the turnover, sophomore Jacarre Fleming got the Vikings going with a 25-yard run. Two plays later, Brown fired a pass downfield to Justin Barron for a 38-yard touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion to put the Hoyas down 22-0 with 4:43 left in the first quarter.
With the win, the Vikings move on to the second round where they’ll host Norcross next week.
For Cassidy and the Hoyas, the page turns to the offseason as they bid farewell to several key seniors.
“Everything we do is in the weight room in the offseason,” Cassidy said looking forward to the offseason. “Athletes are made in the offseason, so for us, we’re gonna go in there and love on our seniors because there is no offseason for them. They’re done.
“But for our juniors, our sophomores and our freshmen, we’re going to go on and use this as motivation. We took a picture of that scoreboard, 35-45 to the No. 1 seed from south Georgia and being the 4-seed from metro-Atlanta, there’s a gap there. We’re hoping that in the offseason, we can use that as motivation to close that gap.”
